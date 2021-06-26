Call of Duty and Activision win Wrestler Booker T copyright lawsuit





Activision clinches a victory over WWE superstar Booker T, with a jury siding in a recent lawsuit over the Call Of Duty Black Ops prophet.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. lost his last game against Activision, since the jury ruled in favor of Call of Duty editor in a recent decision. The multiple world heavyweight champion and on-air personality has filed a complaint against Activision for the call of Duty Black Ops supporting character David Prophet Wilkes in 2019. Booker T. Huffman claimed Prophet was strikingly similar to him in 2018 promotional artwork Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4, in particular his old WCW gimmick of ‘GI Bro’ a character he has since adapted into an independent comic book series. Activision countered that the similarities between Prophet and GI Bro were little more than the standard genre tropes of “black serviceman with dreadlocks standing in generic military pose while holding guns, and that Huffman had assigned all rights to the images and other representations of GI Bro. in WWE. Huffman responded in turn that this only relates to intellectual property rights when used in professional wrestling and his GI Bro comics did not fall under that jurisdiction. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – How To Use Every Zombie Perk According to Athletic, the jurors in the case of Booker T. Huffman v Activision Publishing sided with the latter in a court ruling a few days ago, agreeing with Activisons’ claims that Booker T had exaggerated the similarities between GI Bro and Prophet. We are satisfied with the result. In the end, to call it a frivolous case would be a massive understatement, E. Leon Carter of Carter Arnett, legal counsel for Activision Blizzard, said after the jury’s decision. Activision creates games with the utmost integrity and is extremely proud of everyone involved in the development and creation process of all of our games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, including incredible talent like William Romeo. that helped bring our vision to life. Today, the jury validated this process. So far, Booker T. has yet to comment on the outcome of his trial. Wrestling fans fondly remember Booker T. Huffman’s legendary tenure in WCW and WWE in the mid-90s and early 2000s, where he wrestled under several different gimmicks, including the aforementioned GI Bro. As for Prophet, the character first appeared in the 2015s. Call Of Duty: Black Ops III and has appeared in several follow-ups since. From Black Ops 4, he had 70% of his body replaced by cybernetics, and he is currently working with the British Engineering Corps. The similarities between Call for homework The characters of Prophet and Booker Ts GI Bro were most likely mere coincidence taken too far, hence the juries’ decision in favor of Activision. However, the call of Duty Black Ops will continue, the publisher can rest in the knowledge that his legal issues with retirees WWE the superstar is finally in bed. Next: Call of Duty Season 4 Cinematic Trailer Shows More Stitch’s Blueprint Source: Athletic Michael Keatons Bruce Wayne’s car revealed in Flash movie set photo

