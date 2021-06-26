Luke Fox actor teases Batwing debut with BTS Photo





Batwoman actor Camrus Johnson gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at his role as Batwing in the series’ upcoming Season 2 finale, “Power.”

Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox in The CW series Batwoman, teased the arrival of Batwing for the upcoming Season 2 finale of the series. The episode, titled “Power,” sees the character dressing up as Batwing for the first time. Photos from the finale gave fans a better look at the costume and Johnson in action, but recently the actor posted a behind-the-scenes teaser of his superhero debut on Twitter. Fans were already treated to official photos of Batwing earlier this month – the introduction of the superhero being something that Johnson and the Batwoman the team had worked on during the actor Batwoman mandate. RELATED: Kate Kane Gets Gifted Her Batwoman Costume Again In New Promotion Johnson himself has previously said how much portraying the superhero means to him. “The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity – to give kids like me a different [Black] a hero to admire and to identify with, ”he said. “It’s hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I will continue to smile through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is.” finally on the pitch! ”With Batwing’s debut coming up, fans won’t have to wait long to see the actor in his new role as a superhero. Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton-Kane and Wallis Day as Kate Kane. New episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on The CW. KEEP READING: Batwoman Season 2 Reveals Her TRUE Big Bad Source: Twitter Ultraman celebrates 55th birthday with full-day streaming marathon

About the Author Juniper tubbs

(104 articles published)

Juniper Tubbs is a writer, gamer, and the occasional sage green color enthusiast. A graduate of the George Mason University MFA program, she currently resides in the Washington DC area







