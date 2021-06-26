How Tom Bergeron reacted to the ‘Hollywood Squares’ parody in the season finale





Saturday Night Live ‘The Season 46 finale featured a blast from the past in the form of a Hollywood Squares skit. Of course, it wasn’t like the Hollywood Squares which you may have been used to. Nonetheless, Tom Bergeron, who originally hosted the show, loved Beck Bennett’s skit and impersonation. Bergeron welcomed Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2004. There was an interesting mix of celebrities involved in the episode, as the events took place years before many of them were involved in scandals. The line-up included Bill Cosby (played by Kenan Thompson), Jared of Subway (played by Kyle Mooney) and Matt Lauer (played by Alex Moffat). Due to the outrageous nature of some of the contestants, in addition to some of the inappropriate comments they made during the fake broadcast, Hollywood Squares omitted some of the content, providing for a very unorthodox replay. Bergeron obviously loved the sketch because he said it on Instagram. He posted a photo of the clip and noted that the sketch could also be found on his own Instagram account. The old one America’s Funniest Home Videos The host praised Bennett, in particular, for being “a more enthusiastic self on Holly (woke) Squares”. Bergeron ended his caption with a laughing face emoji and a thumbs-up emoji to indicate that the sketch has received its seal of approval. Although Bergeron is a well-known host in the television landscape, you won’t find him as a host of Dancing with the stars Longer. In July 2020, he shocked fans by sharing that he had been fired from DWTS after 15 years in this position. He injected a bit of humor into his statement on the move, as he wrote: “It has been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I am grateful for that and for the friendships of long knotted. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all those glitter masks? ” Not only did the network fire Bergeron, they also fired his co-host, Erin Andrews. ABC then released a layoff statement in which they said they were moving the series in a new “creative direction” with the season ahead. It was then announced that Tyra Banks would be joining the show as a solo host and executive producer.







