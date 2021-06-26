Christina Hendricks and ‘Good Girls’ co-stars react to cancellation





NBC got some bad news for Good girls fans on Friday, June 25, canceling the show as Season 4 nears. While breaking the news, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the producers were working on move the series to Netflix for a fifth and final season, but NBC and its in-house studio Universal Television apparently could not come to a financial deal for the continuation of the crime comedy. The decision was a blow to devoted viewers and stars of the shows. Premiere in 2018, Good girls stars Christina Hendricks (Beth), Mae Whitman (Annie) and Retta (Ruby) as suburban moms turned criminals after being a bit overwhelmed by the theft of a local grocery store. The cast also includes Manny Montana (Rio), Reno Wilson (Stan) and Matthew Lillard (Dean) as the men in women’s lives. Following the announcement of the cancellation, several stars naturally shared their disappointment on social networks, while keeping a sense of humor. Well, we gave it our all. We really did it, Hendricks captioned an Instagram meme of Beth appearing to protect Annie from the sad news on June 25. Thank you to our amazing fans over the years for all of your passion and support. Whitman, for his part, shared the same meme, whom she paired with three emojis, including one of a woman shrugging, said she loves her co-stars more than anything on Gods Green. Meanwhile, Lillard tweeted it was like that. Very. Sad, and Wilson posted he’s not yet ready to say goodbye, encouraging fans to watch the doping episodes that remain. Casting Director Liz Dean perhaps had the sharpest answer, however, when posting on Instagram: Oof. This one hurts. I loved every minute of casting on this show. A huge thank you to [Jenna Bans] to create these characters and this world. What an incredible ride. Despite the popularity of the shows on Netflix (season 3 topping the Nielsens streaming chart, per THR), the cancellation isn’t exactly shocking, given its NBC ratings. Depending on the point of sale, Good girls lost an average of over 2.74 million total viewers to NBC during Season 4. However, the post also noted that the linear viewership of previous installments had more than doubled thanks to in-season streaming on the platforms digital Hulu and NBC, showing the success of the series elsewhere. Unfortunately, the streaming effect won’t have a chance to work its magic on a now-abandoned Season 5. There is a silver lining, however: the remaining five episodes of Good girls will continue to air on NBC until the series ends on July 22.







