Radhe Box Office: The star of Salman Khan is stable during the week; collect Rs. 1.15 lakhs in 3 weeks: Bollywood Box Office





Radhe your most wanted Bhai, with Salman Khan, released on May 13, 2021, that is to say on the occasion of Eid. Due to the second deadly wave of Covid-19, it was mostly consumed by Indian viewers on the pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex. But since he opted for a hybrid release, he managed to hit theaters well. But that only happened in the state of Tripura where he saw a release in 3 theaters. From June 11Radhe your most wanted Bhaireleased at two cinemas in Maharashtra, Enjoy Drive-in Cinema in Malegaon and Khinvasara Cineplex (formerly Apsara Cinema) in Aurangabad. From these two theaters, the action artist managed to collect Rs. 30,143. From Friday June 18, Enjoy Drive-in cinema decided to stop the film. But Khinvasara Cineplex continued to screen the film twice a day, at 3:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Interestingly, the collections ofRadhe your most wanted Bhaihave remained stable.Bollywood Hungamareported a few days ago that last Friday 22 tickets were sold in these two shows while 25 tickets were sold on Saturday. On Sunday, the theater announced the sale of 55 tickets. This is the highest number of tickets sold forRadhe your most wanted Bhaiin one day at Khinvasara Cineplex. Surprisingly, ticket sales were encouraging on weekdays. On Monday, only 15 tickets were sold, but that’s because only one show was played. Tuesday ticket sales jumped to 35. 22 tickets were sold on Wednesday while on Thursday 26 viewers came to watchRadhe your most wanted Bhai. A trade expert saidBollywood Hungama, Radhe your most wanted Bhaicollected around Rs. 1,653 on Monday, Rs. 3,856 Tuesday, Rs. 2,424 Wednesday and Rs. 2,864 Thursday. These are approximate figures. What was a pleasant surprise was that from June 11 to 17,Radhe your most wanted Bhaicollected Rs. 21,259 at Khinvasara cinema. But in the following week (June 18 to June 24),Radhe your most wanted Bhaicollected Rs. 21,813. In other words, collections increased in the third week compared to the previous week. Industry Insider Says: Imagine a movie that has been dragged left, right, and center and has been readily available online for over 40 days. And yet, a small but significant number of viewers still come to see it daily. It shows the true fame of Salman Khan and also that viewers are desperate to return to the cinema, especially to watch big budget movies. The three-week collection ofRadhe your most wanted Bhainow stands at Rs. 1,15,204. Khinvasara Cineplex has decided to continue playing the film this week as well, at 3:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Unfortunately, the films will be halted from Monday, June 28, as Maharashtra has decided to impose restrictions due to the spread of the Delta Plus variant. timeIndian box office summary at a glance Week 1 (outing to Agartala and Dharmanagar in Tripura)

Day 1 [13 May] Rs. 10,432

Day 2 [14 May] Rs. 22,518

Day 3 [15 May] – Rs. 13,485

Day 4 [16 May] – Rs. 13,485

Day 5 [17 May] – Rs. 1,155

Day 6 [18 May] Rs. 1,155

Day 7 [19 May] – Rs. 509

Day 8 [20 May] – Rs. 509

Total Rs. 63,248 Week 2 (outing to Malegaon and Aurangabad in Maharashtra)

Day 9 [11 June] Rs. 6,018

Day 10 [12 June] – Rs. 5,445

Day 11 [13 June] – Rs. 6 229

Day 12 [14 June] Rs. 4,460

Day 13 [15 June] – Rs. 2,986

Day 14 [16 June] – Rs. 2,602

Day 15 [17 June] – Rs. 2,403

Total Rs. 30,143 Week 3 (stored in Aurangabad in Maharashtra)

Day 16 [18 June] – Rs. 2,203

Day 17 [19 June] – Rs. 2,754

Day 18 [20 June] – Rs. 6,059

Day 19 [21 June] – Rs. 1,653

Day 20 [22 June] – Rs. 3,856

Day 21 [23 June] – Rs. 2,424

Day 22 [24 June] – Rs. 2,864

Total Rs. 21,813 GRAND TOTAL (till date) Rs. 1,15,204

