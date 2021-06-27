Photos of the actor prove he is a complete family man





As Arjun Kapoor is one year older, here are photos that prove he shares a close bond with his family. Read ahead to take a look.



Pooja dhar





Bombay

Posted: Jun 26, 2021 3:09 PM 1 / 8 Photos of the Arjun Kapoors family Arjun Kapoor was born on June 26, 1985. He often makes the headlines for his statements, his relationship status and his screen work. The actor, who was last seen on the digital screen in the comedy-drama, Sardar Ka Grandson is now preparing for his long-awaited films, Ek Villian 2 and Bhoot Police. Fans have praised the actor for his role in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, who has been suspended for more than a year due to the pandemic. The film, also starring Parineeti Chopra as the main character, was well received by audiences. Arjun Kapoor, despite being a very successful actor, remains true to his roots. Older brother of Anshula, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor and only son of producer Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor never fails to fulfill his responsibilities. During numerous interactions with the media, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that after Sridevi passed away, Arjun Kapoor was like a mainstay for her and Khushi. Today, as Arjun Kapoor is one year older, here are some of the cutest photos of Arjun Kapoor with his family that will prove he is a complete family man. Read ahead to take a look at Arjun Kapoors’ childhood photos. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 8 The pillar of his father Arjun Kapoor has been his father’s mainstay through thick and thin. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 8 Spend quality time Arjun shares a photo of himself with sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula and their father, Boney Kapoor as they celebrate Father’s Day. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 8 Isolate together since 1990 Arjun is closest to his younger brother Anshula Kapoor. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 8 I miss you Although Sonam and Arjun are cousins ​​and remain distant from each other, the bond they share is unbreakable. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 8 Major flashbacks The actor shares a childhood photo of himself posing with his sister and mother. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

7 / 8 You are my home and my favorite human On Anshula Kapoors’ birthday, Arjun shares a photo of the two kissing. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

8 / 8 Perfect brother Arjun Kapoor is always at the forefront of caring for his younger sisters. Photo credit: Pinkvilla







