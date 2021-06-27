Why Francis Ford Coppola fired original Willard actor Harvey Keitel

Why Francis Ford Coppola Fired Harvey Keitel From Apocalypse now? After starring in Martin Scorsese’s detective film in 1973Middle streets, the American actor was chosen to play the now famous character of Benjamin Willard, but did not survive the first week of production. According to reports, Keitel’s interpretation of the US Army assassin in Apocalypse now did not impress Coppola.
Apocalypse Now the chaotic production is documented in the 1991 filmIn the heart of darkness: the apocalypse of a filmmaker. Inspired by Joseph Conrad’s 1899 novel Heart of darkness, Coppola updated the story to reflect the horrors of the Vietnam War and produced the 16-month blockbuster, with most of the action taking place in the Philippines. After Keitel left the project in March 1976, American actor Martin Sheen landed the role of Willard based on his audition for Michael Corleone in the iconic Coppola film in 1972. The Godfather. In Apocalypse now, Sheen’s character must locate and assassinate a rogue American colonel, Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who trains his own army in Cambodia, thus escalating the conflict between the United States and North Vietnamese soldiers. The film won the Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Cinematography. However, Sheen was not fortunate enough to receive a nomination for her performance.
Coppola fired Keitel from Apocalypse now because of his character interpretation. From the biography of Peter Cowie in 1990 Coppola, the director said that his lead actor“found it difficult to play him as a passive spectator.”Specifically, his appearance and behavior on set was problematic, according to sound designer Walter Murch. In a November 2014 interview (via Yahoo! Movies), the three-time Oscar winner says Keitel was “impatient”during production, which didn’t fit the nature of her character, Willard. Murch also notes that the Tank dogsthe actor has “narrow” eyes, which contrasts with the “very big eyes” from his replacement, Sheen, who has apparently captured a sense of naivety, Willard launches into the unknown.
Keitel’s behavior during filming Apocalypse now can be explained in part by his dissatisfaction with the production process. An April 2019 report (via Variety) states that the actor has officially left the film because of a “Contractual conflict” as well as the fact that Coppola stopped production for three months to welcome Brando, with whom he had previously collaborated onThe Godfather. The report also states that Coppola believed Keitel was “broadcast error “, and so quickly hired Sheen and only had to spend four days on resumes. Prior to production, various renowned stars received offers to represent Apocalypse Now Willard, including Steve McQueen, James Caan, Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson (according to Variety report).
Based on Keitel’s performance in Middle streets, Coppola likely identified his ability to communicate the soft side of a hardened individual. In the 1973 Scorsese film, the actor portrayed a crowd-connected New Yorker who recounts his inner conflict, including his religious beliefs and how they translate into the streets. Since the 1970s, Keitel has excelled at playing wise types, or characters who are inherently intimidating because of their presence. In contrast, Sheen continued her career playing friendly and fatherly characters, as partially evidenced by roles in the movie Scorsese.The dead, the NBC seriesWest wing, and the Netflix showGrace and Frankie, to name a few. For Apocalypse now, based on various reports, Keitel’s interpretation of Willard did not include the sense of wide-eyed wonder; a trait that Sheen ultimately managed to convey. According to sound designer Murch (via the Yahoo! Movies report), Keitel is still visible in the movie:
If you look at the photo it’s of a helicopter watching the boat take off from the dock as the trip begins. The boat leaves the dock and turns and heads towards the ocean. The person sitting at the front of the boat is Harvey Keitel. It’s such a long shot you can’t tell, but it’s in the movie!
