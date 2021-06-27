Mckenna Grace, Elisabeth Moss: casting of “The Handmaid’s Tale” at the Emmys





Fans of “The Handmaid’s Tale” are screaming from the rooftops that the fourth season which has just ended is one of the best yet. And that’s in large part thanks to the talented cast of the show. Hulu’s One-Time Best Drama Series (2017) winner has won six acting trophies over the years for the lead actress Elisabeth Mousse, supporting actress Ann dowd, guest actresses Alexis Blédel, Samira wiley and Cherry Jones and guest actor Bradley Whitford. Now, a whopping 19 of the Season 4 cast members are up for the upcoming 2021 Emmys, as they’ve been officially submitted to the academy site. ballot. SEE 5 unnamed ‘the Crown’ shows that can still win the Emmy for Best Drama Series Moss returns as June / Offred, who flees her villainous captors and travels across fictional post-democratic America after successfully saving the lives of dozens of children in the previous season. For the first time, Joseph Fiennes moved from the support race to the top category. Its commander Waterford spends the season behind bars in Canada after being arrested for the various crimes he committed in Gilead. Four supporting actresses were submitted: Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Wiley as Moira, Madeline Brewer like Janine and Yvonne strahovski like Serena Joy Waterford. And they are matched in number by four supporting actors: Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence, OT Fagbenlé like Luc, Sam jaeger as Mark Tuello and Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine. Of the nine eligible guest stars, which are those whose Emmy rules say must appear in less than 50% of episodes, the star is a debutant. Mckenna grace. She plays teenage Esther Keyes, the wife of a sick commander, who runs her farm but aspires to be much more. Ms Keyes sees June as some sort of superhero figure, even claiming that she dreamed that they were killing the criminals in Gilead together. Not creepy at all! SEEElisabeth Moss (‘the Handmaid’s Tale’) could reap Emmy offers for acting and directing

Here’s a look at the 19 cast members of “The Handmaid’s Tale” submitted on the 2021 Emmy ballot: BEST DRAMATIC ACTRESS

Elisabeth Moss as June / Offred BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford BEST DRAMATIC SUPPORT ACTRESS

Madeline Brewer as Janine

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Samira Wiley as Moira BEST DRAMATIC SUPPORT ACTOR

OT Fagbenle as Luke

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence BEST GUEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Zawe Ashton as Oona (“Wishes”)

Alexis Bledel as Emily (“Testimonial”)

Amanda Brugel as Rita (“Milk”)

Ever Carradine as Naomi Putnam (“Progress”)

McKenna Grace as Esther Keyes (“Pigs”)

Nina Kiri as Alma / Ofrobert (“Nightshade”)

Krista Morin as Rachel Tapping (“The Crossing”)

Bahia Watson as Brianna / Oferic (“Nightshade”) BEST GUEST Drama Actor

Stephen Kunken as Warren Putnam ("Progress")

