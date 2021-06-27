James Dean and 9 other actors who went on to become legends with just a few roles

It really is a testament to the legacy and talent of an artist that he was able to capture people’s hearts and minds with just a handful of roles. Many performers aspire to greatness, and it really says something that only a handful of them have managed to make a statement with a few roles.

Unfortunately, for a multitude of reasons, some famous performers left only a handful of roles for people to really analyze. Either because of production constraints, health issues, or, at best, total satisfaction and financial security, there are a few artists who have surprisingly left the world with only a handful of roles.

ten James Dean was a rebel without a cause

James Dean is one of the most infamous cases of beloved and talented actors leaving audiences too soon. While at the peak of his career, James Dean was involved in a horrific car accident. Before leaving his fans, James Dean left behind an iconic career not only full of memorable scenes, but also managed to capture the emotions and sensibilities of an entire generation.

This includes his iconic role in East of Eden, where he played a sensitive boy eager for his father’s respect and attention, and, of course, Rebel without cause, where he played the tough but kind bad boy, Jim Stark, who surprised many with his raw emotions and vulnerability.

9 Marlon Brando didn’t need much to become a Hollywood icon

For many movie and actor fans, Marlon Brando is a gold standard for performance. He broke with A tram named Désir, won his first Oscar with At the water’s edge, has gained mainstream fame in The Godfather, and terrified the masses in Apocalypse now.

Additionally, Brando was also the first actor to be paid $ 1,000,000 for a role; and for his work as Jor-El in Superman, he was also the highest paid actor for a single short-lived role. Despite having so many great films to his name and being one of the most studied actors in the industry, it’s hard to believe that Brando has so few accolades in his career as well as few films. .

8 Heath Ledger is a Hollywood tragedy

Heath Ledger’s short filmography is unfortunately not due to any solace in his career or life. He would tragically die of an overdose of prescription drugs after battling severe bouts of insomnia and anxiety. It’s unclear where his career would have gone had it not been for this moment, but there’s a lot to think about with his iconic career.

He broke into the mainstream with 10 things I hate about you, has proven its depth in Monster ball, showed his adventurous side by The story of a knight, and was acclaimed by brokeback mountain. It is after brokeback mountain that Ledger has managed to land his most iconic role to date: the Joker in Christopher Nolan The black Knight.

7 Joe Pesci is trapped in the 90s

Looking at Joe Pesci’s filmography, it’s hard not to think that Joe Pesci almost disappeared alongside the ’90s. For many, Joe Pesci is the iconic badass of the’ 90s. person, had an iconic patter with anyone, and moved with a fast and violent goal despite his petty demeanor.

Joe Pesci is still well known for his iconic roles in BienFellas, Once upon a time in america, Casino, My cousin Vinny, and Alone at home. Fans could very well see his CV explode once again given his last outing in Irish.

6 Judy Garland had few movies, a long career, and a short life

Judy Garland had an acting career that spanned 45 years, but only racked up around 40 roles. Icon of Hollywood’s great musical era, Judy Garland has helped bring films to talkies with both her acting skills and her soft voice.

Some of her most famous roles include Crazy girl, Meet me in Saint-Louis, one of the first interpretations of A star is born, and, of course, playing sweet Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (a film now popularly paired with Pink Floyd The dark side of the moon). Garland’s career would unfortunately escalate as she struggled with her finances, taxes and embezzlement and saw an end far too soon after her death from a drug overdose at the age of 47.

5 Chris Tucker is in no rush to make more movies

It’s strange how important and distinctive Chris Tucker seems as a performer and action comedy icon, despite an extremely short acting career. Anyone can imagine and hear Chris Tucker in their head, and he managed to leave that impression there with a filmography that spans just over 10 years combined.

Throughout this period he became famous for his roles in Friday, Jackie Brown, The fifth Element, and, most famous alongside Jackie Chan, in the Peak hour trilogy. His most famous role since the 90s was as Danny inSilver Lining Playbook. Since he has become incredibly selective in his roles, who knows what his next project will be?

4 Macaulay Culkin was a free-falling child star

Macaulay Culkin is unfortunately one of the many cases in Hollywood where he pushed a child actor too early. Having grown in importance with Uncle Buck, a young Culkin was poised to become a staple in ’90s media. He was childhood favorites as The page master, My girl, and Richie rich and the film incredibly unsuitable for children, The good son.

However, Macaulay’s success will forever be linked to the first two Alone at home films, in which he portrayed Kevin McCallister in an underdog rivalry with a couple of criminals (although the sequel sadly left some logic issues behind). While still active today, Culkin hasn’t achieved the same success as in the ’90s, and his current roles are few and far between.

3 Marilyn Monroe was a burning flame that went out too soon

As surprising as it may be to see Marilyn Monroe with so few acting credits, few would say she would ever need more. Several decades after her career, Marilyn Monroe is still a memorable Hollywood icon, renowned for her modeling career, her musical career or her few iconic roles in the cinema.

These include his famous roles in classic films such as The marginalized, Men prefer blondes, How to marry a millionaire, and All about Eve. However, her most iconic role to date will always be that of Billy Wilder’s lead daughter. Some like it hot. Monroe is unfortunately another artist whose career has been cut too short due to drug overdose and the pressures of fame.

2 Daniel Day-Lewis never needed a big sum

Only time will tell if Daniel Day-Lewis was really serious about his retirement or if there will be another role that is too tempting in the future for him to give up. Still, he doesn’t need success or praise anymore, given how stacked and impressive his filmography is already. Incredibly selective but famous for the roles he chooses, Daniel Day-Lewis has a golden resume full of successful clinics.

This includes My left foot, where he portrayed artist Christy Brown’s struggle with cerebral palsy, The Age of Innocencee, where he played a 19th century New York lawyer, Lincoln, where he played the role of Abraham Lincoln, and There will be blood, where he and PT Anderson worked to create a mad and vicious oil industrialist. Phantom wire may have had his closing performance, but there is still a lot of his work to hire.

1 Michael J. Fox fought for a new future after contracting Parkinson’s disease

Michael J. Fox’s acting career has been notoriously limited due to his latent struggles with Parkinson’s disease. Although he has supplemented his career with voice work and guest appearances in recent years, most will remember Fox for his television work in Family ties and City of Spin and especially his film career which helped define the 80s and 90s.

This includes his work in Teen wolf, Victims of war, The secret of my success, and The scary ones. However, if fans will remember him for anything, it will be as time-traveling hero, Marty McFly, venturing alongside Doc Brown in the Back to the future trilogy (whose posters were the epitome of the 80s).

