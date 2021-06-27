How real is Kevin Hart’s new movie?





Fatherhood, Kevin Heart’s Netflix movie, is based on a true story: Matthew Logelins’ memoir Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.

Kevin Hart’s moviePaternityis based on a true story, but how true to reality is it? Adapted from the memoir of Matthew LogelinsKisses for Maddy: a memory of loss and love, the comedy-drama deals with the moving story of Logelin who lost his wife one day after giving birth to their daughter, Maddy. Pushed into fatherhood while dealing with his grief, Matthew does his best to raise Maddy on his own, while juggling his ambitions, leading to an emotional and hilarious adventure through single parenthood. Netflix is ​​outPaternity in June 2021, coinciding with Father’s Day. The film has been praised for balancing the comedic and dramatic elements of Logelins’ unique and tragic story as well. Kevin Hart, best known for playing goofy, boisterous characters, has been applauded for showing off acting talent by taking on a solid and mature role, as well as for his adorable chemistry withPaternityco-starring Melody Hurd. Prior to the films’ release, fans of the memoir thought comedian Kevin Hart would remove the emotional backbone of the book, but that was far from it. Often, when adapting briefs, key elements and details are shifted to accommodate technical aspects of the script, such as execution and the need for conflict. The realization of Paul WeitzPaternitywas no different as changes were made to benefit the cinematic experience, but the end product was surprisingly true to the source material. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Paternityis a mostly authentic adaptation of Matthew Logelins' memoir, with just a few changes that help adapt the script. In a recent interview with USA today, the author revealed that the biggest change in the adaptation directed by Paul Weitz is the relationship between Matthew and his mother-in-law. In the film, Kevin Hart's character struggles with his stepmother, played by Alfree Woodard. Matthews' mother-in-law constantly harasses Logelin for his poor (at first) parenting skills, doubting him during most of the movies. In reality, Matthews' actual mother-in-law wasn't as bossy and was much more supportive than the version seen in the Netflix movie. The change was made to help create conflict and tension for Harts' character that extended beyond the difficulties of single-player parenting. Another change that differs from memories is the way Matthew Logelin meets Lizzie Molyneux, his possible love interest. In the Kevin Hart movie, DeWanda Wise's Matthew and Lizzie are ridden by a couple of friends. The real Matthew and Lizzie, however, met on a plane and their relationship wasn't as difficult as the one depicted in the Netflix movie. A minor change settled the film in Boston. In fact, Logelin raised his daughter in California and India. Beyond these changes, almost the entire Netflix movie is authentic to Matthew Logelins' book, including some of the most emotional and hilarious moments. The details and portrayal of Liz Logelins' death are based on reality: She collapsed and died of a pulmonary embolism the day after Maddie was born. The main emotional and comedic beats after that were also largely accurate. An example of a comedic moment that appeared on screen included the hilarious moment the characters of Kevin Hart and Lil Rel Howery tried to feed Maddie during a basketball game with a makeshift bottle. Other moments that existed on the page and transferred to the screen include the scene where Harts' character blocks a New Moms support group for advice. Overall, the Netflix originaldid a great job of staying true to Matthew Logelins' memoir while making minor edits to help make the adaptation more compelling for home audiences.









