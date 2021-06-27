Quentin Tarantino considered a Reservoir Dogs reboot to be his last movie

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is only making one more movie, and he says it was almost a reboot of his 1992 classic, Reservoir Dogs.

Quentin Tarantino has said he is considering making his latest film a reboot ofTank dogs. The 1992 film is set before and after a group of thieves do a job that goes awry. Very quickly, they are convinced that one of them must be involved in the police. This film has become an American classic that is commonly spoken of when the name of the 58-year-old filmmaker is mentioned.

Tarantino has said he only wants to make one more movie before he retires. AfterTank dogs, it made waves with the years 1994pulp Fiction, which won him an Oscar and the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. WhileJackie Brownisn’t mentioned as much as his other work, the 1997 feature film has a strong and loyal following. Then he didKill Bill, which was separated into two volumes and released in 2003 and 2004. A few years later, in 2007, Tarantino made a segment inMillwith his contribution titled “Death Proof”, the other segment being directed by Robert Rodriguez. In 2009, he returned to World War II withInglorious Basterds. His three most recent films (Django Unchained,The Hateful Eight, andOnce upon a time in hollywood) are all period pieces published between 2012 and 2019.

Tarantino appeared as a guest on HBO’s talk showReal time with Bill Maher, where he spoke about his most recent film and how he still envisions his next film being his last. Maher praisedOnce upon a time in hollywood, saying Tarantino is at “the top of his game” so he shouldn’t stop making movies, but Tarantino said that’s exactly why he made the decision. Maher raised if he had to redo Tank dogstoday, asking him if he could do better. Check out his response below:

It’s kind of a time captured in a moment. But, in fact, I considered doing a Reservoir Dogs remake as my last movie. I won’t, Internet, okay? But, I thought about it. “

There is a lot of debate surrounding Tarantino’s choice to retire after his next film. His decision to stop making films stems from “the history of cinema” that when a filmmaker reaches his peak, he just tumbles from there. Tarantinois happy with the length of his career and proud of the filmography he has built for himself. While many audiences are unhappy that the next film is supposed to be his last, it is a personal decision that only he can make. He finds his legacy more important than making more movies just to deliver more content.

At the same time, publicly announcing that the next feature film will be his last puts a lot of pressure on him to truly make it his climax. This is especially true given the statements he made with what a “total mic shot” it would have been if Don Siegel had ended his career after the 1979s.Escape from Alcatraz. A restart ofTank dogswould end her career where it started, but it would be a disappointment to see a legendary filmmaker’s career end on a reboot of a movie audiences have already seen. Since the last three movies are period pieces, it would be nice to see something unfold in modern times. Tarantino has expressed his appreciation for horror movies and has teased about wanting to make one in the past. The idea that he ends things with a horror movie is particularly exciting to think about.

