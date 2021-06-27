Quentin Tarantino considered a Reservoir Dogs reboot to be his last movie

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is only making one more movie, and he says it was almost a reboot of his 1992 classic, Reservoir Dogs.
Quentin Tarantino has said he is considering making his latest film a reboot ofTank dogs. The 1992 film is set before and after a group of thieves do a job that goes awry. Very quickly, they are convinced that one of them must be involved in the police. This film has become an American classic that is commonly spoken of when the name of the 58-year-old filmmaker is mentioned.
Tarantino has said he only wants to make one more movie before he retires. AfterTank dogs, it made waves with the years 1994pulp Fiction, which won him an Oscar and the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. WhileJackie Brownisn’t mentioned as much as his other work, the 1997 feature film has a strong and loyal following. Then he didKill Bill, which was separated into two volumes and released in 2003 and 2004. A few years later, in 2007, Tarantino made a segment inMillwith his contribution titled “Death Proof”, the other segment being directed by Robert Rodriguez. In 2009, he returned to World War II withInglorious Basterds. His three most recent films (Django Unchained,The Hateful Eight, andOnce upon a time in hollywood) are all period pieces published between 2012 and 2019.
Keep scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
Related: Why Quentin Tarantino Only Wants To Make 10 Movies (Is He Really Going To Stop?)
Tarantino appeared as a guest on HBO’s talk showReal time with Bill Maher, where he spoke about his most recent film and how he still envisions his next film being his last. Maher praisedOnce upon a time in hollywood, saying Tarantino is at “the top of his game” so he shouldn’t stop making movies, but Tarantino said that’s exactly why he made the decision. Maher raised if he had to redo Tank dogstoday, asking him if he could do better. Check out his response below:
It’s kind of a time captured in a moment. But, in fact, I considered doing a Reservoir Dogs remake as my last movie. I won’t, Internet, okay? But, I thought about it. “
There is a lot of debate surrounding Tarantino’s choice to retire after his next film. His decision to stop making films stems from “the history of cinema” that when a filmmaker reaches his peak, he just tumbles from there. Tarantinois happy with the length of his career and proud of the filmography he has built for himself. While many audiences are unhappy that the next film is supposed to be his last, it is a personal decision that only he can make. He finds his legacy more important than making more movies just to deliver more content.
At the same time, publicly announcing that the next feature film will be his last puts a lot of pressure on him to truly make it his climax. This is especially true given the statements he made with what a “total mic shot” it would have been if Don Siegel had ended his career after the 1979s.Escape from Alcatraz. A restart ofTank dogswould end her career where it started, but it would be a disappointment to see a legendary filmmaker’s career end on a reboot of a movie audiences have already seen. Since the last three movies are period pieces, it would be nice to see something unfold in modern times. Tarantino has expressed his appreciation for horror movies and has teased about wanting to make one in the past. The idea that he ends things with a horror movie is particularly exciting to think about.
Next: The Movies That Inspired Every Quentin Tarantino Movie
Mortal Kombat 2: every guest character from the movie that might appear
About the Author
Jeff Nelson (48 published articles)
Jeff Nelson is editor-in-chief for Screen Rant and film critic for DVD Talk. He has worked in areas of the entertainment industry including film criticism, content acquisition and research. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in film and television with a specialization in media management and again in 2019 with a master’s degree in sociology. His passion for cinema began watching Titanic on repeat as a child until double VHS tapes wore out. Although he still enjoys great Hollywood films, his taste for cinema has spread to independent, foreign cinema and the horror genre. Every year, he looks forward to seeing the flagship films of the festival circuit. When not watching or writing about a movie, Jeff is discovering new music, playing video games, and looking for unique bars and restaurants to try. Follow Jeff on Twitter @SirJeffNelson.
More from Jeff Nelson
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos