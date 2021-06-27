Flash: everything we know about Godspeed





After being set up in The Flash season 6, the seventh season will bring speedster villain Godspeed back into the fold as the next big villain.

Team Flash is about to take on Godspeed properly because Flash The second and final big villain of Season 7 is approaching. Since season 6, Flashhas reorganized its structure with respect to the main antagonist. From the very beginning, Flash always had 22 or 23 episodes per season. However, from Flash season 6 and following, the Arrowverse show has changed its format somewhat, with each half of the season constituting its own main arc. Bloodwork was the first villain of “Blood and Truth” while Mirror Mistress debuted inLightning“Thoughts and Lies.” After “God Complex”, which focused on the New Forces,Flashwill focus entirely on Godspeed as the final villain of Season 7. Even though Godspeed has arrivedFlashseason 5, it won’t necessarily be the same iteration, especially after Crisis on Infinite Earths. Since Flash Season 7 has only four more episodes left, it will be the shortest but possibly the biggest arc the series has made so far. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Why The Flash Movie Benefits Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen Cameo As Godspeed returns to the picture, the reappearance will coincide with Lightning 150th episode entitled “At the heart of matter, part 1”. Not only does this serve as the first half of the season finale, but that’s when Bart Allen aka Impulse will race in the Arrowverse, with Jordan Fisher playing the future son of Iris and Barry. Jessica Parker Kennedy will also reprise the role of their daughter Nora West-Allen, aka XS, and the Flash family will take on Godspeed. What do we know about Lightning Godspeed so far? The Flash’s original divine speed in pre-Crisis Arrowverse The original Godspeed was introduced in Flash season 5 as part of Nora’s 2049 timeline, which strayed from the comics. In DC lore, August Heart was Barry’s good friend and colleague at CCPD before a Speed ​​Force storm turned him into Godspeed. The Arrowverse’s take on August depicts him as a techie who got his speed through a combination of Velocity-9s and tachyons. Although Nora’s timeline is rewritten at the end of Flash Season 5, August (allegedly) started sending Godspeed clones in 2019 to get The Flash speed. The Flash’s current divine speed in the post-Crisis Arrowverse After Crisis on Infinite Earths culminated in the creation of Earth-Prime, the timeline of Godspeed has remained a mystery. After the five-part crossbreeding, another clone appeared towards the end ofFlashseason 6. Unlike the others, this Godspeed could speak, revealing that his master wanted to achieve infinite speed. While this served as the official Godspeed setup,FlashSeason 7 has so far not addressed the supervillain as the focus has been on the mistress of the mirror and the new forces. The only unofficial way they’ve staged the return of Godspeed is through the restoration of the Speed ​​Force, hence the reason Godspeed is only now starting to resurface. It’s unclear if August is responsible for this or if he’s a new villain pulling the strings. According to showrunner Eric Wallace, Flash Season 7 will feature the real Godspeed without revealing if it’s a post-Crisis August or a brand new player. Since no official cast has been released on the new Godspeed, it’s possible the one hiding under the mask is someone fans can recognize. Whoever ends up being the real Godspeed, it will be exciting to see Flashseason 7 finally tackles the mysterious enemy of the speedster after almost two seasons of preparation. NEXT: Why Arrowverse’s New Crossover Approach Is Great For Its Canceled Shows Walking Dead Origins poster highlights Maggie, Daryl, Carol and Negan

