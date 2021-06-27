5 villainous DCEU actors who succeeded in their roles (& 5 who failed)

The film and television industries’ utter fascination with comic book culture and superhero adaptations isn’t going away anytime soon, which has led to the rise of some powerful cinematic universes, like the DC Extended Universe. It took a while for the DCEU to find its place, but right now there is a bright future ahead. Not all DCEU movies hit audiences, but they did an amazing job to bring together revered actors to bring these classic characters to life.

A major sticking point with the DCEU is its representation of his villains, resulting in some chaotic performances, for better or for worse. The DCEU is still ongoing, but there are certain standards to be met when it comes to these evil threats.

ten NAILED: Ray Porters brief scenes as Darkseid already has more hungry fans

There are huge differences between Joss Whedons’ theatrical cut of Justice League and the four hours Zack Snyders Justice League. Some of these changes are cosmetic, but many of them remove entire characters and stories. The Whedons version does away with Darkseid and what he wanted to foreshadow in all potential sequels. Zack Snyders Justice League resurrects the deleted character and establishes Steppenwolf’s bondage to the New God. Ray Porters works as Darkseid is brief, but it’s phenomenal and becomes a strong interpretation of the villain. Ray Porters’ excellence here only has more frustrated fans that the Snyders universe seems to be over.

9 FELL SHORT: Pedro Pascals Talent & Charm Flounders as Maxwell Lord

Sometimes an actor can have such a presence that they are able to elevate a lean character into a memorable performance, but there are also times when all the charisma in the world is not enough to redeem a lost cause. Wonder Woman 1984 is a controversial sequel which takes great swings to differentiate itself from its predecessor. The villain of the film, Maxwell Lord, is a much more human antagonist than Ares from the first Wonder Woman. Pedro Pascal works like the self-centered, self-centered Lord Maxwell, but it’s the plot of the Dreamstone movie that repeatedly turns Pascal’s performance into a caricature.

8 NAILED: Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIs Black Manta is a fascinating counterpoint to Aquaman

Most of the time, the effectiveness of a superhero movie depends on the villain. There were very high expectations as to what James Wan would do with the water-related world of Aquaman. the Director’s movie includes Aquaman’s motivation, but it also cultivates a truly captivating antagonist to conquer.

Black Manta is both physically intimidating, but his dark roots and resentment towards Aquaman come from a deeply human place. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II correctly displays Black Mantas’ rage and frustration, but his work is so impressive because he plays the character as if he is the hero, not the villain.

7 FELL SHORT: Joss Whedons Justice League wastes Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf

the theatrical cut of Justice League cuts off half the runtime for movies, which inevitably means a lot of the characters’ important motivations go down the drain. The most egregious example is that of the film’s major villain, Steppenwolf, who feels like a non-presence with a nebulous goal in Joss Whedons’ version. It’s very easy to criticize Ciaran Hinds’ performance here, as these are just pieces of a bigger whole. The effects work is also considerably less, making it harder to take Hinds seriously. Steppenwolf’s journey is so tied to Darkseid that without this course of action there is nothing to hang on to.

6 NAILED: Michael Shannons’ seething intensity makes Zod a real threat

Zack Snyders Steel man almost feels a little quaint compared to the over the top places the character and franchise reach once they bring Batman and other DC heroes into the mix. Steel man covers the iconic Superman origin story, which often features General Zod as a manic opposition in Kal-El. Michael Shannon is a remarkable actor who elevates whatever role he plays, and that’s why he has such a perfect cast in this intimidating role. Shannon may not fully understand his character’s story or the great Superman mythos, but that doesn’t change the fact that he absolutely commands authority as Zod.

5 FELL SHORT: Cara Delevingnes Enchantress gets lost in CG Shenanigans

David Ayers Suicide Squad has a few brief glimpses of greatness, but the film struck during one of the DCEU’s most troubled times, which did the film a disservice. Suicide Squad is proud of his atypical team, but that energy doesn’t work if it’s not gathered for a threat dangerous enough.

James Gunns Coming Reimagine seems to have understood this with Starro, but Suicide Squad goes with Enchantress. Cara Delevingne isn’t a bad cast for the witch role, but the film narrows her down to an abandoned love interest and a CG show. This leaves Delevingne with very little to do.

4 NAILED: Ciaran Hinds Steppenwolf becomes empathetic tyrant in Snyder Cup

Against all odds, Zack Snyders final cut of sound Justice League movie has been released and it is now clear how much Joss Whedons’ takeover of the project has changed. The majority of scenes and characters play infinitely better in Zack Snyders Justice League, but one of the biggest changes concerns the character of Steppenwolf. The Whedons cut reduces Ciaran Hinds’ performance to absurd excess that is hidden behind below average CG. Snyder gives Steppenwolf a complete visual overhaul, but he also provides a compelling backstory that audiences really care about. Hinds makes sure Steppenwolf isn’t just an evil caricature.

3 FELL SHORT: Jared Leto takes the Joker to the extreme

Controversy can create power, and a performance that provokes conversation can sometimes be more beneficial than something that is just uniformly ignored. Jared Leto is an actor known for the surplus he can get during production, which is in great shape with his interpretation of the Joker. The Letos work in Suicide Squad seems so concerned with shocking audiences that they fail to develop an actual character. There is a slight nuance in Letos’ work Zack Snyders Justice League, but a lot of it stems from the public’s preconceptions of the Joker as opposed to Leto’s demise in the deranged role.

2 NAILED: Ewan McGregor is the life of the party as a black mask at Birds Of Prey

The Harley Quinn showcase vehicle, Birds of prey, does exactly what is necessary to rehabilitate the iconic character from his previous appearance in Suicide squad, as well as to associate it with an excellent set of femme fatales. Harley’s new teammates come face to face with Black Mask, a chaotic street criminal that Ewan McGregor plays with gleeful abandon. It takes a while for McGregors Roman Sionis to finally don his infamous mask, but he makes his mark even without the save. Birds of prey is such a hyperbolic movie, but McGregor taps into the perfect energy so that Black mask shines.

1 FELL SHORT: Jesse Eisenberg stays himself and never disappears in Lex Luthor

There are certainly times when unconventional casting decisions can result in sheer brilliance, and it’s important to remember that many were initially skeptical about choosing Heath Ledgers as the Joker. Twitchy Jesse Eisenberg isn’t the first person that comes to mind when Supermans intimidating genius media mogul Lex Luthor, mounted. There is a certain intensity that Eisenberg captures that helps with Luthor’s more obsessive tendencies, but it never fully comes true. It’s too hard to separate the actor from the role, especially when he’s facing Henry Cavills Superman or Ben Afflecks Bruce Wayne.

