Britney Spears’ brother-in-law says her family wants the best for her





Followers of the #FreeBritney movement aren’t exactly looking at the Britney Spears family kindly after her June 23 guardianship hearing, but her brother-in-law, Jamie Watson, tried to reassure the public. On Friday, June 25, Watson, the husband of the stars’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears spoke to the New York Post and indicated that he and his family were supportive of Britney. I can assure you that her family loves her and wants the best for her, Watson said at the point of sale. I wouldn’t be with people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to support Britney? Of course, Spears’ description of his family and abusive guardianship painted a very different picture. In her testimony, the Grammy winner told the court via Zoom that she wanted the long-standing legal arrangement to be completed. She compared her father and conservative, Jamie Spears, to a sex trafficker and said his whole family had done nothing because he had complete control over her life. I would honestly sue my family, to be completely honest with you, Spears told the judge. I would also like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a secret secret for the benefit of all. Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Spears also said his family lived off [her] guardianship for 13 years, adding that she didn’t want to talk about the situation because she found it embarrassing and demoralizing. Even my family, they do interviews to whoever they want on the news stations, my own family does interviews, and talks about the situation and makes me feel so stupid, she said. And I can’t say a thing. Over the years, members of the Spears family have indeed spoken out against the situation. After the popstars’ testimony, Jamie said via a lawyer that he was sorry to hear that she is in so much pain and suffering. Previously, his lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen had said on Hello america in February that he saved Britney’s life and serves as her curator because he loves her. Meanwhile, in July 2020, Jamie Lynn pleaded for her sisters ‘privacy, responding to an Instagram user who wanted the family to comment on her sisters’ situation amid the #FreeBritney movement. I would never speak just to clarify things to the public when whoever it belongs to doesn’t want that to happen, she wrote. I’d rather take all the hate, [than] talk about someone else’s personal matter, that they want to stay private. Now that Spears has made it clear that she wants to speak openly about her guardianship, she and her family may have even more to share.

