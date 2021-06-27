How Batman: Halloween Long Post-Credits Set Up Part 2

After the shocking end of the first chapter, let’s dissect how the conclusion and post-credits set up Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2.

In Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1, The Dark Knight (Jensen Ackles) botches the job to determine who the Holiday Killer really is. He thought it was Alberto Falcone who attempted to assassinate Carmine’s family and associates, to become the next in line for his father’s empire, but the bat soon realizes he’s out. about.

After writing off suspects like the Joker and watching Holiday murder Alberto, he’s gone on to formulate a new plan. With that in mind, let’s dissect how that, along with an intriguing post credits, put Part 2 together.

Batman must find the real vacation

Bruce confesses to Captain Jim Gordon and Harvent Dent, the senior lawyer trying to bring down the crowds, that he’s back to square one. He will have to improve his detective game as he was arrogant and ill-equipped in the first part, relying way too much on Catwoman to help him. The Bat will reassess suspects, such as Carmine’s family members who want the “Roman” throne, as well as other criminals.

Bruce approached Calendar Man for information, Hannibal Lecter-style, and he could do the same by getting into Joker’s mind. Dent could also become a suspect again as Bruce has denied how personal his vendetta is to the Falcones. Finally, the Maroni family will need to be reexamined, as Bruce knows they hate Carmine with a passion and would not be afraid to move into his territory once his kingdom crumbles. He’ll have Selina and Alfred in his corner again, but secrets about Thomas Wayne and Carmine’s business past could derail his mission.

Harvey Dent becomes two-faced

Bruce will have another issue on hand as Harvey Dent will be bathed in acid to become Two-Face. This will take away a key alleyway from Batman and Jim when it comes to bending the law. What will also be interesting to see is the deconstruction of Harvey’s marriage to Gilda. She seems depressed and about her own legal career, turning to alcohol and worrying Harvey.

As such, she could be the catalyst for Harvey to break badly and lose faith in Gotham, or perhaps the key to bring him back from a partnership with other thugs. Once Two-Face becomes a full-fledged criminal, the likes of Joker and Co. will make it difficult for Bruce and the others to bring him back to light, so this will give us a story consistent with Christopher Nolan’s. The black Knight because Harvey’s duality creates an immense inner conflict with those who care about him the most.

Poison Ivy owns the Batman

The post-credits has Bruce at Alberto’s funeral, with Carmine approaching him with a mysterious woman by his side. It looks like Carmine is going to talk to Bruce about grieving her son, but he’s only minding business. Bruce reiterates that the Wayne Foundation won’t be drawn into Carmine’s bleaching needs, but as he shakes the woman’s hand, we see vines emerging to wrap around Bruce’s fist.

As Bruce’s eyes glow green, Poison Ivy puts him under mind control, similar to the source material. This means Batman will be temporarily taken out of the equation. But more than that, Carmine resorts to sinister tactics by hiring overpowered villains with the threat of an impending vacation. It could also lead to betrayal if Two-Face wins Ivy and Co. over, causing them to want to move the mob up the Gotham hierarchy. This will be his ultimate attack on organized crime, all to give the city a better class of criminals.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One is now available digitally, on Blu-ray and DVD. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two arrives digitally July 27 and Blu-ray August 10.

