Kevin Smith Reviews New Suicide Squad Trailer: “It’s Fantastic”





A new trailer for The suicide squad dropped earlier this week, giving fans what could be their best look at the upcoming blockbuster with clues to Starro’s DCEU origin as well as confirmation of Bloodsport’s connection to Superman. And while fans were already excited about James Gunn’s upcoming film, this trailer only makes the anticipation even greater – and even fans like Kevin Smith are thrilled. During a recent episode of his Fat man beyond podcast, Smith said the trailer was fantastic, noting that he was still on board for the film. “Yeah, they didn’t lose me, I’m still here,” Smith said. “My favorite moment, hands down, was Harley Quinn who was like ‘sorry I’m late I had to move on to number two.’ And there’s just something very simple and clean about someone. an incredibly pretty one that says he just didn’t care. My kind of comedy. Loved seeing the eye of, these are no longer spoilers, Starro. Oh, I loved seeing King Shark get whipped by Starro. I’m so fucked up for Starro, but everything looks fantastic man. “ Smith is not alone in his enthusiasm for Starro. Many fans are eager to see how The suicide squad faces off against one of DC’s most unusual villains. The trailer suggests the creature could be part of something called Project Starfish, something that seems to fit in well with writer-director Gunn’s earlier remarks about using the iconic Justice League villain for the film. “Starro is hilarious because he’s ridiculous. He’s a giant cerulean blue starfish, but he’s also terrifying,” writer-director James Gunn explained in an interview with geek lair earlier this year. “When I was a kid I thought it was the scariest thing ever… and I think it illustrates what this movie is: it’s ridiculous and it’s also terrifying and serious. he works great as the villain of the movie— like one of the villains, actually. “ The suicide squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Col. Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang of the 2016 Suicide Squad . David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria and Sean Gunn as Weasel. Are you looking forward to seeing Starro in The suicide squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! The suicide squad is slated to hit theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.

