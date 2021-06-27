



Synetic Theater, a center for America’s physical theater, is reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic forced in-person events to close. Having successfully switched to online programming thanks to its Synetic Diffusion platform, the 2021-2022 season will be a hybrid of live-in-person theater productions and a continuation of its original film productions. Seasonal passes and tickets to The Madness of Poe will be available June 25 at 703.824.8060 x117 or www.synetictheater.org Co-Founder and Artistic Director Paata Tsikurishvili says: “Our 20th anniversary season is a celebration of the interplay between our past and our future. The reinvention of a gothic thriller, a new work for families, an original hilarious farce and our talented Teen Company. I hope you’ll join us both in person and virtually as we continue to celebrate this 20-year landmark season and redefine what’s possible in theater. “ The first production is a traveling show expressed through body and face masks, pantomime illusions and dazzling choreography: The Miraculous Magical Balloon tells the story of a traveling actor and his magic trunk, full of toys, of tips and surprises. Performances will take place August 19 through September 18 at Crystal City Water Park, Arlington County Fair, Lubber Run, Dark Star Park and Gateway Park. On September 10 and 11, at the Lubber Run Amphitheater in Arlington, Shhhhhhakespeare Revue debuts with a 60-minute tour de force of favorite scenes from Synetic’s Silent Shakespeare series. Seats for the September 11 show will be reserved for first responders and frontline workers to honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The Madness of Poe, from October 11 to 31, will welcome the audience back to the theater. Delve into the nooks and crannies of the human psyche with the critically acclaimed adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s iconic gothic horror story. Last seen on our stages 13 years ago, this is the perfect project to mark the return to theater – the classic Synetic in every way. In December 2021, Synetic will present a new series of family series – Cinderella, with more information and a creative team to be announced at a later date. Crossed out by Vato Tsikurishvili and the Helene hayes Team nominated for the 2019 Cyrano de Bergerac tube awards, The Servant of Two Masters is an adaptation of Carlo Goldonithe masterpiece of commedia dell’arte. Rescheduled from summer 2020 through March 2022, the in-person show will be a crazy farce of mistaken identity and unprecedented physical comedy. Synetic Diffusion featuring original shorts created by company members and produced by Synetic Motion Pictures, selected performances from live in-person events, and more, will continue to be available through its website and suite of applications in as a world-class on-demand viewing experience that will deliver unique content curated by Synetic directly to viewers’ TVs via screen sharing or white label apps available on Roku or Apple TV.

