New Snake Eyes trailer reveals more of Cobra and GI Joe Hero’s story





The new international Snake Eyes trailer features new footage, including Cobra and the main character’s story and motivations.

Paramount has released a new international trailer forSnake-eyes, which includes more about Cobra and a more in-depth look at the main character’s backstory. Snake Eyes hails fromGI Joe: a true American heroseries, which was a line of comics, toys, and animated series. He is one of the most famous characters of theGI Joeuniverse. He was played by Ray Park in previous live-action movies titledGI Joe: The Rise of the Cobrain 2009 andGI Joe: Retaliationin 2013. On July 23, Snake Eyes returns to the big screen. However, Park is replaced by Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) in the title role. The next film is directed by Robert Schwentke (red) from a screenplay written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. The film acts as a spin-off, prequel, and origin story for the main character known as Snake Eyes, as he learns the ways of the Arashikage ninja. He will be put to the test by discovering the truths of his past. Related: Why Snakes Eyes Is So Much Better Than The GI Joe Movies The international trailer forSnake-eyes was released by Primordial. The action-packed trailer features plenty of vehicle combat, swordplay choreography, and large groups of enemies looking to fight each other. However, the new trailer also teases Cobra, the war they seek to start, and the “bad luck” that inspired the name “Snake Eyes”. Check out the full trailer below: SinceSnake-eyesisn’t a sequel, it’s betting on the popularity of the character himself. By placing him under a microscope and providing him with a backstory, the goal is to resonate audiences with this live iteration of the character. The two-minute trailer includes a quick mention that the GI Joes have been around for 600 years, followed by plenty of fights on cars and motorcycles with swords and guns. This silly idea that the GI Joes have been around for so long certainly leaves plenty of room to play with stories through time if they decide to pursue this in the future. This is Paramount’s third attempt to makeGI Joework in this form. It’s clear the studio wants this to grow into a big franchise. The 2013 sequel opened with a smaller box office entry and played in fewer theaters than its 2009 predecessor.Snake-eyeswill inform the public of its interest in this universe. Golding is an easy-to-watch star who won’t play a silent or masked Snake Eyes for this origin story. Next: Theory: How Snake Eyes Goes Mute In New GI Joe Movie Source: Primordial Why is Wong fighting the abomination in Shang-Chi?

About the Author Jeff Nelson

(48 published articles)

Jeff Nelson is editor-in-chief for Screen Rant and film critic for DVD Talk.







