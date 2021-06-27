Courtney Love Salty on Olivia Rodrigo’s Similar Prom Themed Art





Olivia rodrigothe last cover of ‘looks a lot like something Courtney love published years ago – and the latter isn’t afraid to point it out … not to mention the credit application. The 18-year-old singer – who’s exploding right now with her hit “driving license”, plus her debut album “SOUR” from the start of the year – has teased a new visual project linked to her record, which is about the ball. … and OR never being able to attend his. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. She posed for a photoshoot in which she is dressed in a ball gown, a tiara and mascara running down her face… with a bouquet of flowers in tow. If this sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s … Courtney’s band, Hole, released “Live Through This” in the ’90s, and they have a very similar aesthetic. CL laughed at that … reposting Olivia’s photo and captioning it with: “Notice the difference! #Twin! @Oliviarodrigo.” Seems like it was all fun, but it looks like Courtney is rightfully upset about it… and maybe rightly so. Olivia finally responded in Courtney’s comments, writing… “I love you and live this so much.” Not really an apology or inspirational acknowledgment (in our minds) … and it looks like Courtney thought so too, as she told Olivia to send her flowers and a thank you note, while making sure to write down her favorite florist. Indeed, it is deliciously petty. Some say Courtney expects too much here – because there is an argument that artists (especially those of very different generations) tear each other apart all the time, consciously or unconsciously. It’s also unclear if Olivia was aware of Courtney’s work when she / her team was putting this whole concept together. In any case, the Court does not care. She got in while writing… “Does Disney teach kids to read and write? God knows. Let’s see. Yes, that’s rude. Provoking rage? Honey if I had a dollar for everything. the world, would that happen? I would be really rich! “ Tell us how you really feel!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos