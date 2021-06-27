Connect with us

Entertainment

Everything We Know About Supernatural’s Prequel Show

Published

52 seconds ago

on

By

 


The The Winchesters supernatural prequel series is in development, but here’s everything we know so far, including the story and potential premiere date.

Supernaturalnew prequel showThe Winchesters is still in its infancy, but here’s everything we know so far. The show will focus on the life of a young Mary and John Winchester, long before Sam and Dean were born and raised to be hunters. Currently in development, the show will be produced bySupernaturalstar Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel through their new production company. After the couple formed Chaos Machine Productions last fall,“we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the story of the supernatural origin,”Ackles said.

Keep scrolling to keep reading
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Supernaturalaired for 15 seasons before ending its record breaking series last fall. The show follows Dean and Sam Winchester as they travel the country hunting for things that bump into the night. Season 1 begins with the brothers searching for their father, John Winchester, who eventually dies at the start of season 2. Their mother, Mary Winchester, is mostly absent from the series until season 12 when she is resurrected. Boys also get to know their parents. the youngest through time travel and some trips down memory lane.

Related: Why Jared Padalecki Was Upset With Supernatural Prequel Series

We don’t know much about The Winchestersat present. The showshould explore the early days of John and Mary’s relationship, before their first deaths. Ackles also announced that he will reprise his role as Dean Winchester, becoming the narrator for the series. As for the story, cast, and release date, only time will tell.

Supernatural prequel story details

Mary John Lebanon Supernatural

According to an official summary,The Winchestersis“The epic, never-before-seen love story of how John met Mary and how they put everything on the line to not only save their love, but the whole world.”The series will likely explore Mary Winchester’s past as a hunter before meeting John, who was actively working to kill demons, ghouls, and other villains. Mary vowed to give up the hunt when she and John got engaged, but as Dean has shown, that’s not the case. easy to leave this life behind. The show can also examine John Winchester’s connection to the Men of Letters. John never knew his father, Henry Winchester, was a member of the Secret Society, but his family history could make him a target in the supernatural world.

The cast of the prequel to Supernatural

The only casting announcement forThe Winchesters so far Ackles is Dean Winchester. InSupernatural,young John Winchester was played by Matt Cohen, while Mary was played by Amy Gumenick. While each have a strong screen presence, they haven’t had much of a chance to show off their acting skills. So, although they’re a little older now, Cohen and Gumenick would be welcome additions to the cast as younger versions of John and Mary. Certain angels and demons are also likely to appear. OtherSupernaturalthe actors who could return are Misha Collins as Castiel, Julie McNiven as Anna, Matt Ward as Uriel and maybe even Lex Medlin as Cupid who orchestrated the romance between John and Mary.

Supernatural Prequel release date info

The Winchestershas a script commitment, which means the CW has agreed to pay for one or more scripts to be written. With Ackles’ involvement, it is likely The Winchesterswillgo topilot at the very least. Development of the show could take two years or more, although that period may be shortened due to the existing relationship between the creative team and The CW. Ackles works with anotherSupernaturalalum, Robbie Thompson, to write and produce executiveThe Winchesters.

Related: Supernatural Creator Eric Kripke’s Two Favorite Episodes From The Series

Filming for a pilot is unlikely to start until next year at the earliest. SupernaturalstarAckles was recently cast as Soldier Boy in the Boys season 3and will shoot it until September. It’s more likely The Winchesters would begin filming in the summer or fall of 2022, making a likely release date in the spring of 2023. If The Winchestersis being picked up as a series, Season 1 could hit screens in the fall of 2023. For now, however, the conversation onThe Winchestersis still only speculation.

More: Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles’ Favorite Supernatural Episodes Explained

Loki Sylvie TVA

Theory: Lady Loki is an escaped VAT agent


About the Author

Jasmine gallup
(100 articles published)

Jasmine Gallup is a writer for ScreenRant, covering fantasy, science fiction, and superheroes. She has been working as a freelance journalist since 2018. By day, Jasmine writes for a small North Carolina newspaper near her hometown of Cary. At night, she explores the depths of cinema and television alongside her twin sister.

More from Jasmine Gallup



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: