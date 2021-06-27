Everything We Know About Supernatural’s Prequel Show

The The Winchesters supernatural prequel series is in development, but here’s everything we know so far, including the story and potential premiere date.

Supernaturalnew prequel showThe Winchesters is still in its infancy, but here’s everything we know so far. The show will focus on the life of a young Mary and John Winchester, long before Sam and Dean were born and raised to be hunters. Currently in development, the show will be produced bySupernaturalstar Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel through their new production company. After the couple formed Chaos Machine Productions last fall,“we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the story of the supernatural origin,”Ackles said.

Supernaturalaired for 15 seasons before ending its record breaking series last fall. The show follows Dean and Sam Winchester as they travel the country hunting for things that bump into the night. Season 1 begins with the brothers searching for their father, John Winchester, who eventually dies at the start of season 2. Their mother, Mary Winchester, is mostly absent from the series until season 12 when she is resurrected. Boys also get to know their parents. the youngest through time travel and some trips down memory lane.

We don’t know much about The Winchestersat present. The showshould explore the early days of John and Mary’s relationship, before their first deaths. Ackles also announced that he will reprise his role as Dean Winchester, becoming the narrator for the series. As for the story, cast, and release date, only time will tell.

Supernatural prequel story details

According to an official summary,The Winchestersis“The epic, never-before-seen love story of how John met Mary and how they put everything on the line to not only save their love, but the whole world.”The series will likely explore Mary Winchester’s past as a hunter before meeting John, who was actively working to kill demons, ghouls, and other villains. Mary vowed to give up the hunt when she and John got engaged, but as Dean has shown, that’s not the case. easy to leave this life behind. The show can also examine John Winchester’s connection to the Men of Letters. John never knew his father, Henry Winchester, was a member of the Secret Society, but his family history could make him a target in the supernatural world.

The cast of the prequel to Supernatural

The only casting announcement forThe Winchesters so far Ackles is Dean Winchester. InSupernatural,young John Winchester was played by Matt Cohen, while Mary was played by Amy Gumenick. While each have a strong screen presence, they haven’t had much of a chance to show off their acting skills. So, although they’re a little older now, Cohen and Gumenick would be welcome additions to the cast as younger versions of John and Mary. Certain angels and demons are also likely to appear. OtherSupernaturalthe actors who could return are Misha Collins as Castiel, Julie McNiven as Anna, Matt Ward as Uriel and maybe even Lex Medlin as Cupid who orchestrated the romance between John and Mary.

Supernatural Prequel release date info

The Winchestershas a script commitment, which means the CW has agreed to pay for one or more scripts to be written. With Ackles’ involvement, it is likely The Winchesterswillgo topilot at the very least. Development of the show could take two years or more, although that period may be shortened due to the existing relationship between the creative team and The CW. Ackles works with anotherSupernaturalalum, Robbie Thompson, to write and produce executiveThe Winchesters.

Filming for a pilot is unlikely to start until next year at the earliest. SupernaturalstarAckles was recently cast as Soldier Boy in the Boys season 3and will shoot it until September. It’s more likely The Winchesters would begin filming in the summer or fall of 2022, making a likely release date in the spring of 2023. If The Winchestersis being picked up as a series, Season 1 could hit screens in the fall of 2023. For now, however, the conversation onThe Winchestersis still only speculation.

