Jensen Ackles teases supernatural prequel after Jared Padalecki Feud





Let the festivities begin! Now that Jensen ackles made amends with costar Jared padalecki, he teases his new Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters. The star announced the sister show earlier this week, which is expected to follow John and Mary from 1972 (11 years before Marys died), and Ackles’ character Dean will tell the origin story of his parents. Of course, the original CW show also gave quite a bit of detail about the history of the Winchester family. Canon? We got you. Figuring out this was the fun thing, Ackles, 43, tweeted on Saturday, June 26, in response to an article that speculated on how many established details would be adopted and erased. Based on Smallville tweet from the alumni, looks like they are relearning the details already sprinkled throughout Supernaturals 15 seasons. The Winchesters makes the headlines when Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki, who played Sam on the original series, claimed his on-screen brother had not told him about the new series. Guy. Happy for you. I would have liked to hear about it other than on Twitter. Excited to watch, but disappointed that Sam Winchester had no involvement, Padalecki, 38, tweeted on Thursday, June 24 right after the new project was announced. the Walker the star responded to a fan, promising he wasn’t kidding. No it is not [a joke]. This is the first time I’ve heard of it. I’m disgusted, he wrote. The next day, everything was fine with the Winchester brothers actors. @JensenAckles and I had a great conversation, as we often do, and things are going well. The show is at the start of the process with miles to go. We’ve done a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps, Padalecki tweeted on Friday, June 25. Bumps don’t stop us. Brothers once, brothers always. #spnfamily. Ackles replied at Gilmore Girls alum. I love you @jarpad Miss these threads. I forgot how much face time we always used to have. And I miss that too, he wrote. I know you’re busy like me, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, mate. In addition to playing brothers for 15 years, the two have been groomsmen at their weddings and even have matching tattoos (which they got on their Supernatural dad Jeffrey Dean Morganwedding). Now that the two are back to their fraternal behavior, Ackles, who will star in the next season of The boys, can focus on The Winchesters. He is developing the series with his wife, A tree hill alum Daniel Acklesckle, and their company Chaos Machine Productions. After Supernatural wrapped up its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because as they say on the show, nothing ever really ends, does it? Jensen said Deadline Thursday, June 24. When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew that the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the story of the supernatural origin. I always felt like my character, Dean, wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came about. So I like the idea that he takes us on this journey. Listen to Watch With Us to learn more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!









