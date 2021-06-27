Spider-Man fans are convinced no trailer is on the way





Spider Man fans really want a trailer for Spider-Man: No Path Home – like really, really bad. Earlier this month, Spidey fans were convinced that Sony was going to drop the trio trailer in support of Tom Holland’s birthday party. That day has since passed, and no trailer for No way home has been freed. Fast forward to the last days of June, and Spidey the fans are back with another theory. You see, Tobey Maguire’s birthday is Sunday June 27th. Additionally, fans have noticed that Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been spotted on the ground in New York City. Both actors are rumored to appear in No coming home, a project shaping up to be one of Sony’s best attempts to date for live action Spider-Verse functionality. The prevailing idea is that they could both be in the Big Apple for some form of promotion. But wait – there is more. Dominic, Tom Holland’s father shared on his Patreon account that Tom was flying to the United States. Although some reports suggest Holland was spotted on the Los Angeles-based set for Euphoria, it should be noted that LAX to New York is a flight made by thousands of people every day. So you tell me there is a chance … right? Tobey Maguires’ birthday is tomorrow. Andrew and Tobey are in New York. Tom Holland’s father confirmed that Tom was flying to the United States. Interesting moment. -AjepArt (@AjepArts) June 26, 2021 Although Sony does most of the marketing for No coming home, Walt Disney Studios Marketing Director Asad Ayaz has confirmed that Kevin Feige is working with Sony to coordinate certain stages of the marketing cycle. “Sony is absolutely doing the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are working very closely with the Sony team on this. So there is coordination in that direction,” Ayaz said. Hollywood journalist earlier this month. “We also make sure we know who drops what when. But we don’t work together on the campaigns because it’s their movie. They do it but there is a level of coordination to make sure it is. is a win-win for everyone. “ With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Path Home hits theaters on December 17th. What other characters in the Spidey family do you think might end up appearing in No way home? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hit up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to discuss all things MCU!







