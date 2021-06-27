Allison Mack: Read her full statement in the NXIVM Sex Cult case

Allison Mack issued a series of apologies in her statement to the federal judge who will decide her fate on June 30 when she is expected to be sentenced after pleading guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in the cult case sexual NXIVM.

“I have experienced an overwhelming shame working to accept and understand all that has happened and all that I have chosen,” Mack wrote.

The “Smallville” star’s comments were included along with more than half a dozen letters from friends and family to U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis testifying to Mack’s transformation since his break-up with the mastermind of NXIVM Keith Raniere after his arrest in April 2018. Raniere was sentenced in October to 120 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Mack pleaded guilty in April 2019. Prosecutors asked the judge for leniency given Mack’s cooperation in the case, which included providing a crucial audio recording that documented Raniere’s cruel plans.

The mind-boggling details of the psychological manipulation that Raniere orchestrated by encouraging his followers to participate in “master” and “slave” relationships – among other bizarre mind games disguised as self-help efforts – have become an industry. artisanal for documentary and unscripted content. . HBO introduced the multi-part documentary series “The Vow” last year, which has a second season underway. Starz’s “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult” told the story of another Hollywood family wrapped in NXIVM, actress Catherine Oxenberg and her daughter India.

Here is Mack’s full statement:

To those who have been hurt by my actions,

To date, it has been over three years since I last contacted most of you. This period of isolation was the most devastating, but also the most transformative time of my life. Due to the court’s decision to allow me to remain housebound, I had the opportunity to be alone with my thoughts in the most supportive and loving environment. Such an opportunity gave me the time and strength I needed to face the darker parts of

myself and accept the pain my actions have inflicted on so many people I love, which is the reason for this letter. It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, that I am truly sorry. I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, with all my heart, that his mentorship led me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I dedicated my loyalty, my resources and, ultimately, my life to him. It was the biggest mistake and the biggest regret of my life.

I’m sorry for those of you that I brought to Nxivm. I’m sorry to have already exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive ploys of a crooked man. I’m sorry for encouraging you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love lightly and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for abusing your trust leading you down a negative path. I’m sorry for those of you who I’ve spoken to in a harsh or hurtful way. At the time, I thought I was helping. I believed in hard love and

thought this was the path to personal empowerment. I was so confused. I never want to be someone who is seen as bad, but these aspects of my humanity have been revealed in all of this; it was devastating to reconcile.

I experienced an overwhelming shame as I worked to accept and understand all that has happened and all that I have chosen. There were times when I wasn’t sure if I would make it alive, the pain was so crippling. Having said that, I know that coming out the other side I’m a better and nicer woman because of it. I know that I cannot heal the pain that my betrayal has caused you and your loved ones, but I can promise you that your hurt has not gone unnoticed and recognize it has profoundly transformed me.

I also want to apologize to all the friends and relatives that I hurt throughout this process who were not involved in Nxivm. I know many of you fought to show me the truth about Nxivm and Keith, but I didn’t listen. I pushed you away and shut myself up when you tried to save my life. I’m sorry I was so stubborn. I am sorry to have been blind to your care and deaf to your pleas. I wish with everything in me that I had chosen differently, but I

can’t change the past. I lied to you, over and over again, in order to protect the illusion that I was so deeply determined to believe. I know that the sacred trust that I have broken cannot be restored without forgiveness and a significant passage of time. Although I miss my friends desperately, I understand if you choose not to invest in a future that includes me. However, I hope you will accept this sincere apology and know that I will hold you all close to my heart for the rest of my life, even if we never speak again.

The list of those harmed by the collateral damage of my destructive choices continues to grow as I become more aware of how my choices have affected those around me. I am grateful to have gone through this living process and to have been arrested when I was. I have the court, my family, my therapist, and some amazing friends to thank for this. Please know that I am dedicated to spending my life working to mend the hearts I have broken and to continue to transform myself into a more loving and compassionate woman. Thank you for taking the time to read this letter. I hope it offers at least some peace and closure as this horrific chapter comes to an end.

Allison