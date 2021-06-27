Bollywood Boyz lets go of World Wrestling Entertainment





It’s a sad day for professional wrestling fans, especially those in Burnaby. The Bollywood Boyz – Harvinder and Gurvinder Sihra – announced on Twitter that they had been “fired” from WWE after five years. The brothers, who attended Moscrop High School, were part of a purge of wrestlers because WWE did not renew their contracts. “All the bumps, the tears in the ACL, the dislocated shoulders – it was all worth it over the past 5 years,” the brothers said on their Twitter account. “And how ironic, we ended our last game with a hanging shoulder. It’s only fitting that we got fired as we showed up for wrestling training – we love what we do, with passion. Many fans tweeted their appreciation for what the Bollywood Boyz have done, especially to represent India and Canada. “Representing India meant more to our parents than anything else,” they tweeted. “It made them so proud.” In February 2020, the Sihra brothers – who wrestled under the ring names Sunil and Samir Singh – visited their former high school to talk to students about what it was like to work hard and achieve their dreams. For the brothers, professional wrestling was an escape to another world, they said. (Read the full story of their visit here.) “Other than hockey, that’s all we really watched,” said Gurv. “We watched it as a family. It wasn’t just the two of us watching, mom, dad, the whole family. The duo practiced wrestling moves in the Moscrop Dining Room and told their friends they wanted to be stars in WWE, the world’s biggest pro wrestling promotion. “Everyone was laughing. They thought it was so far-fetched, ”Harv said. “We faced a lot of hardships, obstacles, especially being smaller guys trying to survive in a world of big men,” Gurv said. “Most of the wrestlers you see are six foot five inches tall and over 200 pounds.” “You can’t take no for an answer,” Harv told Moscrop students. Besides determination, the brothers stressed the importance of hard work and resilience. “You take your failures and you use them to your advantage,” Gurv said. “You learn something from them.” With additional reporting by Cornelia Naylor







