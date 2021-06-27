George RR Martin regrets that Game of Thrones got ahead of his books

In a new interview with PBS, A song of ice and fire the author, George RR Martin, revealed that he regrettedGame of thronesget ahead of their books. The series debuted on HBO in April 2011 and made television history as one of the most-watched shows of all time, with a record 19 million viewers tuning in to the series. final episode.Game of thronesalso broke a different record with one of the most hated series finals of all time, with millions of fans calling for a resumption on social media.

Martin, who was already an accomplished fantasy / sci-fi writer and television writer before the show’s release, has started writing A song of ice and fire in 1991. The first volume, A game of thrones,was released in 1996 and was originally envisioned by Martin to be part of a trilogy. At present, the hugely popular series has five episodes, each of which laid the foundation for the Game of thrones TV show. A dance with dragons, the fifth and most recent book in the series, was published in 2011 and took Martin 6 years. With each of the novels consisting of 600 to 1,000 pages, it’s no surprise that writing these novels is an epic battle in and of itself for the author. Martin is writingThe Winds of Winter, the sixth installment of the series, and intends to write a seventh and final book, A dream of spring.

With every novel so long to write, Game of thronesquickly outstripped Martin’s source material. Martin shared his feelings about the show in an interview with PBS, explaining that while he had a creative contribution to the HBO series, he was caught off guard when the show quickly embraced his novels. Martin’s full quote can be read below:

Looking back, I would have liked to stay ahead of the books. My biggest problem there was when they started the [TV] series, I already had four books in print, and the fifth came out right at the start of the series in 2011. I was ahead of the game by five books, and these are gigantic books, as you know; I never thought they would catch up with me, but they did. They caught up to me and passed me.

At the start of production for theGame of thronesTV show, Martin had originally hoped to publishThe Winds of Winter before the end of the show. However, the rapid pace of network television and the need to maintain the show’s wild popularity has meant producers David BenioffandD. B. Weiss couldn’t wait for Martin to release a new episode before releasing the final seasons ofGame of thrones. In the two years since the series finale, fans have created numerous theories as to why theGame of thronesthe ending was so unsatisfying. Seasons 1-5 ofGame of thronesare widely praised by fans and critics alike, which just happens to be the seasons adapted directly from Martin’s novels. Many argue thatThe Winds of Winter not being released in time for the show’s final three seasons is a big reason the finale fell flat for so many viewers.

Despite the show’s somewhat tarnished legacy,HBO is moving forward with aGame of thronesprequel series titledDragon house.Martin will be co-creator alongside writer Ryan J. Condal and showrunnerMiguel Sapochnik, a veteranGame of thronesdirector.Dragon housewill take place hundreds of years before the events ofGame of thrones,and explore the history of HouseTargaryen. The series is based on Martin’s book,Fire and blood,which luckily has already been released. It’s safe to assume that with pre-existing source material and more creative contribution from Martin himself,Dragon househas the opportunity to repair the legacy of HBOGame of thronesand potentially pave the way for television adaptations of Martin’s future works.

Source:PBS

