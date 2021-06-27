Big Bang Theory star had issues with intimate scenes after series ended





After The Big Bang Theory Ended in 2019 after 12 seasons, series star Kaley Cuoco went from Penny to Cassie Bowden in The stewardess on HBO Max and it’s a role that came with new experiences for Cuoco. Among them was her very first sex scene and, according to Cuoco, it ended up being an embarrassing situation, one that left her feeling very out of her element. Within the framework of Hollywood journalistComedy actress Cuoco’s roundtable revealed her challenges with the sex scene in The stewardess, noticing that even her co-star Michiel Huisman told her she was making things weirder than necessary. “I had never done any kind of sex scene, and I had one in Flight attendant with Michiel, ”Cuoco said. “He had been in Game of thrones so he had done all these scenes, and I had no idea. When they called ‘cut’ I was hovering over him like I was on the toilet. I’m like ‘I’m not touching anything, I’m not looking at anything.’ I did not know what to do. He said to me: ‘You act so weird, you do that way weirder than it should be.’ But I was totally out of my element. “ Cuoco also explained that she was nervous about her role in The Flight Attendant more generally because she was doing something different from what she had been doing for years as Penny. “For me, coming from a 12-year-old sitcom, it was about trying to do something different – but not so different that people are like, ‘Why is she doing this?’,” Cuoco said. . “It was a bit of a thin line. For example, I wanted to flex different muscles, but I’m often asked, ‘Are you trying to get away from Penny?’ And the answer is not at all. I would have played Penny for 20 years. But I was nervous, I was wondering, like, am I going to be accepted, even by the company? [people] is going to be like, ‘Why is this sitcom girl trying to do this semi-serious show?’ And [then] it was like, where is the audience? Why is nobody laughing? I need people to applaud me 24/7. “ While leaving Penny came with challenges, Cuoco was clear about the importance The Big Bang Theory has been to his career. She said before Subway she owes her entire career to the series. “The people who try so hard to erase what brought them here are wrong. I think you should kiss her. I owe my entire career to The Big Bang Theory. I say that all the time, ”Cuoco explained. She continued, “There is a misconception that people who have been on shows for a long time worry so much about being ‘labeled’ but I used to laugh because if I’m labeled as the girl. next door on a sitcom for the rest of my life so that’s the best thing that could happen to me.

