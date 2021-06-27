Doctor Who: Olly Alexander “in advanced talks” to become 14th Doctor





Could Olly succeed Jodie Whittaker? (Photo: BBC) Olly Alexander is said to be in advanced talks to become Doctor Who’s 14th Doctorate, succeeding Jodie Whittaker. The Years and Years singer has become a favorite to reprise Jodie’s Tardis in recent months, after his Ritchie’s widely acclaimed role in Its A Sin. As The sun reports, the 30-year-old actor is now in a prime position to take over the series. A source said: Olly is about to be announced as the new doctor. Negotiations are at an advanced stage. He was heavily promoted for the role by [Its a Sin and Doctor Who scriptwriter Russell T Davies] with whom he worked closely on other projects. Russell was impressed with his work and felt it suited the Doctor perfectly. They added: It’s definitely happening, he just had to keep quiet while the negotiations were finalized. The actor and singer has been heavily linked with the role (Photo: Dave J Hogan / Getty Images) It has been reported that Jodie has decided to leave the beloved show, after joining the cast in 2017 as the Doctor’s first female regeneration. This has not yet been officially confirmed. Rumors were rife about the drama, especially after Olly was left giggling and red on The One Show after being confronted with being the new frontman in Doctor Who. Jodie has been playing the role of the Doctor since 2017 (Photo: BBC) Having played the 13th Doctor since 2017, it was recently speculated that Jodie, 39, was going to play leaving BBC sci-fi series after 2022 specials. More: Doctor Who

Several other names were added to the mix as possible candidates to replace Jodie as the Fourteenth Doctor, including Richard Ayoade and Michaela coel. Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives for the BBC and Ollys for comment Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Jodie Whittaker Gives First Interview Since Doctor Who Exit Rumors But Does Not Address Possible Exit

MORE: Doctor Who Actress Jackie Lane Dies Aged 79













