Things to do in Cincinnati this week: June 28 – July 4





Monday June 28 FAMILY: Butterflies from Bali, 10 am-8pm daily, Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Entry of the timed ticket. Operates from May 8 to Sep 6. Reservations: krohn.ticketspice.com/butterflyshow. FAMILY: Trip to the North Pole: Christmas in July, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Entertrainment Junction, 7379 Squire Court, West Chester. Beat the summer heat with this temperature-controlled magical themed attraction. From June 26 to July 31. Starting at $ 9.95. Free parking. 513-898-8000; entertrainmentjunction.com. HEALTH: Outdoor fitness series, 7 p.m., Winton Woods, 10245 Winton Road, Springfield Township. Rotating series of HIIT, boot camp and zumba every Tuesday from June 1 to August 1. 31. grandparcs.org. LEISURE: Aquatic adventures, Daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown. Floating obstacle course, beach, swimming area, volleyball court and games. You can also rent paddleboards, private cabanas and boats. $ 29, $ 24 for children. landofillusion.com. LEISURE: Quiz on the Square, 6-8 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Weekly until October 11. Free. myfontainesquare.com. tuesday 29 june COMEDY: School’s Out for Summer Tour by Joe Dombrowski, 7:30 p.m., Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. $ 36 to $ 70. liberty.funnybone.com. MUSIC: Acoustic lunch series, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Piatt Park, 100 Place Garfield, Downtown. Operates Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 1 to August. 31. MUSIC: Summer concert series, weekly, Natural Park, 4337CooperRoad, Blue Ash. This week: The New Liberty Dance Orchestra. blueashevents.com. VISITS: Hillforest Victorian House Museum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Sunday, Hillforest Victorian House Museum, 213 Fifth St., Aurora. Guided tours of the historic house. $ 10, $ 4 for 7-13 year olds, free for children under 6. Discounts on Thursdays for seniors and veterans. 812-926-0087; hillforest.org. Wednesday June 30 FAMILY: Summer series for children, 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & ​​Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Every Wednesday in June and July, the museum offers fun activities for children and families. pyramidhill.org. FILM: Summer Cinema, 9 pm-11pm, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. This week: Jurassic Park. Release. MUSIC: Feast on the violet, 6-10:30 p.m., Festival Park, Newport. The summer series features live music, food trucks and drinks. Operates from May 5 to August 5. 4.This week: The Everyday People Band. MUSIC: Wednesday Reggae, 6-9 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Live reggae music. Runs weekly from May 12 to Oct. 13. Free. myfontainesquare.com. MUSIC: Wednesdays in the woods, 7 to 9 p.m., Burnet Woods Bandstand, 3251 Brookline Ave., Clifton. Live music from the Amador Sisters. Release. cliftonculturalarts.org. Thursday July 1 ART: Residues, noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, The Carnegie Gallery, 1028 Scott St., Covington. 12 artists create objects that encourage interaction and community engagement. Organized by Maria Seda-Reeder. Runs from June 17 to Oct 2. Free. thecarnegie.com. COMEDY: Kvon, 7:30 p.m., Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. Family show from 12 years old. $ 25 to $ 42. liberty.funnybone.com. DANCE: Salsa in the square, 7-10 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Weekly dance series with live salsa groups. Runs from May 6 to Sept. 30. Free. myfontainesquare.com. FAMILY: the children’s museum reopens, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Wester Ave., Queensgate .. FAMILY OPENING: reopening of the Ice Age gallery, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate. The beloved gallery reopens with updates and additions. FILM: Movies in the Park: Dolittle, 7 p.m., Glenwood Gardens, 10397 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn. Arts and crafts merchants 5 p.m., film at 7 p.m. grandparcs.org. MUSIC: Music on the river, 7-9 p.m., Civic Park, 111 E. High St., Lawrenceburg. Family atmosphere with live music, food trucks, vendors and beer garden. Bring lawn chairs. Free. This week: Parrots of the Caribbean. MUSIC: Roots Revival, 7-9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Release. MUSIC: The takeover, Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Square at Union Center, 9285 Center Pointe Drive, Township of West Chester. Free live music on Thursdays from June to August. This week: 90 Proof Twang. westchesteroh.org. LEISURE: First day free in the great parks of Hamilton County. Discover over 17,700 acres of natural habitat, nearly 80 miles of trails, lakes and river access, playgrounds, dog parks, golf courses and more without the need of a Great Parks Motor Vehicle License. grandparcs.org. Friday July 2 COMEDY: Sam Morril, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. Operates July 2-3. liberty.funnybone.com. FESTIVALS: Taps, Tastes & Tunes, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester. Presented by Miller Lite. Live music, food and beer. Fireworks display at 9:10 p.m. on Sunday. cincinnatifestivalsandevents.com. FILM: Hollywood Drive-In Theater, 9:15 p.m. Friday to Saturday, 1538 Cedar Ave., College Hill. Friday: Bohemian Rhapsody. Saturday: Independence Day. $ 25 per car. hollywooddriveintheater.com. OPENING OF MUSEUMS: We Are The Story: A Visual Response to Racism, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, Downtown. The exhibit features 53 quilts highlighting the history of civil rights, police brutality and racism in America. Admission to the museum is $ 15, discounts for children and seniors. The exhibition is additional $ 5, $ 3 for children, members free. Free exhibition for every Wednesday and Sunday. Runs July 2 Sep 24. liberté.org. MUSIC: Fifth and Vine Live, 7-10 p.m. Friday to Saturday, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St. Downtown. This week: Soul Quest on Friday, Cracker on Saturday. Release. myfontainesquare.com. MUSIC: Concerts in the Park, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Victory Park, 2078 Mills Ave., Norwood. This week: Skip, Hop & Wobble. Release. MUSIC: Friday Flow, 6-9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Release. THEATER: Shakespeare in the Park, 7 p.m., Eden Park, Seasongood Pavilion, 1600 Art Museum Drive, Mount Adams. Romeo and Juliet. Release. saturday july 3 ART OPENING: Breathe! : Artists are responding to the crises of our time, 6-9 p.m., Wave Pool Gallery, 2940 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington. Artists Erika Nj Allen, Kim Anno, Sharareh Khosravani, and Stephen Slaughter explore physical, emotional and political approaches to finding resilience. wavepoolgallery.org. COMEDY FESTIVAL: Grottofest, noon-midnight, The Comet, 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside. All day comedy festival with 5 shows, 2 stages and over 30 local comics. Hosted by Bombs Away! The comedy. Special drinks and food for pass holders. bombsawaycomedy.com/grottofest. CONCERTS: Explosion of the Midwest, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday to Sunday, Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 7801 Anthony Wayne Ave., Carthage. Car and bike show during the day, concerts start at 6 p.m. Saturday: Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG and Too Short. Sunday: Jagged Edge, Keke Wyatt, Carl Thomas. $ 25 more. midwest-explosion.com. HOLIDAYS: Balloon Glow by LaRosa, 6 p.m., Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Anderson Township. Free to see balloons and fireworks; regular admission to the park applies. $ 10 until 2 p.m., $ 15 after 2 p.m. coneyislandpark.com. OPENING OF MUSEUMS: In a new light: Taft Treasures, Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Runs from July 3 to May 1. The exhibit highlights Anna and Charles Taft’s vision as art collectors and their legacy to the people of Cincinnati. MUSIC: Summer concert series, 6-9 p.m., Harry Whiting Brown Community Center, 205 E. Sharon Road, Glendale. Live music on the lawn every Saturday from June-July. This week: Michael Kelsey. SHOPPING: WestSide Market, 10 a.m., 3719 Harrison Ave., Cheviot. The pop-up small business market in downtown Cheviot features over 100 local vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities. westsidemarketcincy.com. sunday 4 july CONCERTS: Red, White & Boom, 8 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. The annual Cincinnati Pops Independence Day concert returns. John Morris Russell directs. Also starring bluegrass artist Annie Moses Band and opera star Chris Kenney. Rossi’s fireworks follow the performance. $ 15 more. cincinnatisymphony.org. *Find our full list of July 4th events at Cincinnati.com/thingstodo. SHOPPING: Art on Vine, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Fountain Square, 525 Vine St., Downtown. Buy local art, directly from the artists. artonvinecincy.com. SHOPPING: Antiques market of the three states, 7 am-3pm, Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, 351 E. Eads Parkway. Five acres with over 200 vendors selling antique, vintage and retro wares from different eras. Early bird entry at 6 a.m. Modern amenities include cobblestone walks, contemporary restrooms, free parking, and a variety of food vendors. The market is both internal and external. Future market dates are August 1, September 5 and October 3. $ 4. lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com. VISITS: Historical walking tours of Mount Adams, 1 p.m., Mount Adams Bar & Grill, 938 Hatch St., Mount Adams. 2 hour guided walking tour of the neighborhood. Wear comfortable shoes and a mask. Operates from Sunday to October 31. Benefits the Mount Adams Civic Association. $ 10. mtadamscincy.org. Look ahead FILM: The Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour comes to the Garfield Theater, 111 Garfield Place, Downtown for two weekends: July 9-11 and July 16-19. The 92-minute program features seven short films from Canada, Hong Kong, United States, France / Turkey and South Korea. $ 10 up front. cincyworldcinema.org.

