Johnny Depp has made a number of films in his career that are believable and have the ability to stand on their own feet years after release. 1993 Jeremiah S director Chechik Benny and Joon will most likely fall into this category, barring a few forgivable mistakes and a blunder. The movie revolves mostly around three people – a brother-sister duo of Joon and Benny (played by Mary Stuart Masterson and Aidan Quinn) and a quirky young underdog named Sam (a charismatic Johnny Depp).

Although this is never said out loud at any point in the film, Mary’s Joon suffers from a mental illness and is potentially schizophrenic. Many reviews focused on the aforementioned illness, as Joon would often talk to herself or someone she felt was there. She could hear “voices in her head” and had auditory hallucinations. Benny is revealed to be his only guardian as their parents died in an accident. The two share a meaningful and sweet sibling bond until it is somewhat unraveled by the entry of the charming Sam, who is seemingly homeless and has a penchant for physical comedy. But when Sam and Joon fall in love, Benny throws Sam out of their lives. The rest of the story starts from there.

Let’s talk about the so-called “blunder” first before getting to the good part. As with several previous features, Benny and Joon don’t exactly deal with mental illness correctly. While her description of schizophrenia was decent, as Mary did indeed talk to herself, had fits and sometimes refused to take her daily medications; it still wasn’t what it could have been. The film shows her as someone who is able to control her own life to some extent, especially after being seduced by the character of Depp. She doesn’t seem to have a lot of bad days and is able to lead a good life. This is not the case with most patients. In Benny and Joon, you get a clear version of what it’s like to be or to be with a schizophrenic patient. Granted, times were different and you can’t show that much in the movies, but still, a little more detail and better writing, as far as Joon’s character goes, couldn’t have hurt.

Having said that, the film performs well. Mary Stuart did her best with the materials provided. You believed in her pain, in having to live in a dependent way with her older brother, and in the suffering she goes through when Sam is taken from her. Aidan adapted the role of the caring, mature brother to T. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp was a complete stage thief. You couldn’t help but stare at him in every frame he occupied, so you understand how Joon might have been feeling. Depp’s Sam had an innocent but magnetic way about him. A personal favorite streak has to be from the restaurant, when inspired by characters like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, Sam makes the rollers dance. In fact, the three main stars seemed to share excellent chemistry. It would be a heart of stone not to take root for them and their individual happy endings, which they ultimately get (SPOILER).

You can watch Benny and Joon on Google Play.