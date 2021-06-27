“It was the biggest mistake and the biggest regret of my life” – The Hollywood Reporter





Former Smallville actress Allison Mack is speaking out in the days leading up to her conviction for involvement in the NXIVM sex cult. In a letter addressed to “those who have been harmed by my actions”, which accompanied the sentencing recommendations of his lawyers and was obtained by Hollywood journalist, Mack wrote: “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry.” “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” she continued. “I believed with all my heart that his mentorship led me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I dedicated my loyalty, my resources and, ultimately, my life to him. It was the biggest mistake and the biggest regret of my life, ”added Mack. Her letter referred to “those who have been hurt by the collateral damage of my destructive choices,” in which Mack wrote that she is dedicated to spending the rest of her life working to make amends and become a more compassionate woman. . A memo from Mack’s attorneys called for no jail time for the consideration that she admitted that she “did serious wrongs and deserved her punishment.” The letter stated that Mack had “publicly denounced Raniere (and his own prior association with Raniere) on the strongest possible terms.” His attorneys continued, “This is clearly indicated by Ms Mack’s plea address, her decision to cooperate fully and fully with the government, and is further emphasized in her letter to this Court as well as her efforts to demonstrate her remorse to the government. general public. and more particularly to those she injured. It is therefore not necessary to impose an additional prison sentence on Ms. Mack in order to obtain specific deterrence. Mack was arrested in 2018 and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. She has pleaded guilty to charges of manipulating women into sex slaves for Raniere, who was sentenced last October to 120 years in prison after being convicted of seven felonies. Mack wrote in his letter: “I am sorry for those of you that I brought to Nxivm. I’m sorry to have already exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive ploys of a crooked man. I’m sorry for encouraging you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love lightly and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for abusing your trust leading you down a negative path. The actress is due to be sentenced on June 30 in the Jack B. Weinstein ceremonial courtroom.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos