Introduce yourself and support relaunched community events





Summer is back ! And our community festivals too. Participate and show your support. After last year’s closings and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are eager to get out and celebrate. With Governor Andrew M. Cuomos’ recent announcement to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions, city officials and representatives of the Rotary Club of Rome are bringing back the celebration of Honor America Days and CanalFest this summer. So this year, with what seems like the start of a return to normal, let’s not take these community events for granted. Hours and hours of planning and preparation by dozens if not hundreds of volunteers is what makes these events possible. Even on short notice, while we were all unsure of what 2021 would bring at the start of the year, community groups were planning events with many storylines in mind to bring them back after a summer of quarantine. It is not easy to organize these events every year. But reviving them after an interruption makes engagement even more difficult. It takes more work, more time, more money and more help to organize these events after a year of closure. If you cannot volunteer to help, you can participate to make these re-launched events a success. Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo and Rome Region Chamber of Commerce President William K. Guglielmo said the Honor America Days concert and fireworks will be presented at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 on the lawn of the Fort Stanwix National Monument. After more than a year of living reduced and socially distanced, make an effort to get out this summer and reunite with your community again. And don’t forget to thank the organizers and the countless volunteers who contribute. With the announcement last week of the easing of state restrictions on coronaviruses, we have been working diligently to revive the Pops Concert and the fireworks, Izzo said. Symphoria returns as our presenting orchestra, followed by a patriotic firework display. The city is also working with the Rome Art Association on a porch decorating competition open to the entire community. Izzo said details will follow. Unfortunately, the short time frame doesn’t give us enough time to properly plan the annual parade, but the parade will return bigger and better than ever in 2022, the mayor said. Meanwhile, Stephen Mercurio, president of the Rotary Club of Rome, said lifting all COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor gatherings was the biggest obstacle to holding his annual CanalFest August 6-8. . Mercurio said local residents can once again participate in the three days of entertainment at Bellamy Harbor Park. Ontario Rides will be back with its colorful midway; there will be entertainment on the City Stage; and Chimos Catering will provide a variety of fun foods, including fried dough, burgers, fries, pizza and ice cream, Mercurio said. Unvaccinated participants will be asked to wear masks in accordance with state health guidelines. Participation is free, but Rotarians will be at the gates to receive voluntary donations ($ 1 suggested). Enjoy.







