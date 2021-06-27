Hollywood Unlocked Host criticizes Kardashians for portraying Tristan Thompson in a positive light despite cheating scandals

Reactions to Khlo Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split for the third time are mixed. Some think Khlo deserves better and others don’t think this separation is final. But a person who is happy about the breakup of the couple is Hollywood unlocked host Blue Telusma. She also took a moment to call the family for shoving Thompson down viewers’ throats.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 2018 | Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Rémy Martin

Blue Telusma says the The Kardashians tried to portray Tristan Thompson as a good guy

Despite Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals and Khlo’s public humiliation, sister Kardashian chose to give Thompson another chance. When asked by Andy Cohen if the birth of their daughter True was the main reason, Khlo explained that True was a factor but not ultimately why she took over Thompson.

When discussing the announcement of the most recent breakup, the hosts of Hollywood unlocked had a lot to say. Telusma in particular is admittedly baffled by what she says is the Kardashians’ attempt to make Thompson a saint and get their fans to like Thompson.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: Fans slam Khlo Kardashian for ringing her daughter’s birthday with Tristan Thompson; have they reconciled?

I watched the entire last season of The Kardashians and they tried hard to push Tristan Thompson and his baby voice down our throats – and it was really, really scary to watch, ”she says. “And they were talking about having another baby and probably having a surrogate and how they spent eight months with Kim working together as a third wheel. They tried to make us fall in love with this man so that we could forget about 20 people he cheated with so that she was embarrassed again when the shows were on and there were more allegations.

Telusma believes Khlo broke up with Thompson out of embarrassment.

The Kardashians are supporting Khlo Kardashiandecision to part ways with Tristan Thompson

Khlo recently spoke positively about her and her relationship with Thompson during the KUWTK special reunion, saying she’s grateful for the changes he’s made in an effort to win her back. But immediately after, rumors started to circulate that Khloe called for quitting again.

“The family was trying to keep the break-up silent because of all the press surrounding the KUWTK reunion, ”said a source Entertainment tonight, “But they all think this break up is good and healthy for Khloe and support her.”

As to why Khlo unplugged this time around, the source says the ongoing Thompson scandals are to blame. “The constant cheating rumors were hard for Khloe to hear and it was also very difficult to deal with the fall of her surrogate. Khlo felt like everything was falling on her and she couldn’t take it anymore.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox calls Khlo Kardashian dorm to stay with Tristan Thompson amid new cheating rumors

The source added that they ultimately “decided to end their relationship for Khlo’s sanity.”

“Khlo and Tristan had a clean breakup and it wasn’t dramatic,” the source continues. “They just go back to co-parenting together without a romantic relationship.”

A source previously told the outlet: “Khlo gave Tristan several chances and after further allegations he decided it was time to break up. The two are on good terms and at the end of the day Khlo just wants that True has a good relationship with her father.

Khlo hasn’t commented publicly on the split, but Thompson recently showed Khlo some love in her social media posts.