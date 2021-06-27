Entertainment
Hollywood Unlocked Host criticizes Kardashians for portraying Tristan Thompson in a positive light despite cheating scandals
Reactions to Khlo Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split for the third time are mixed. Some think Khlo deserves better and others don’t think this separation is final. But a person who is happy about the breakup of the couple is Hollywood unlocked host Blue Telusma. She also took a moment to call the family for shoving Thompson down viewers’ throats.
Blue Telusma says the The Kardashians tried to portray Tristan Thompson as a good guy
Despite Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals and Khlo’s public humiliation, sister Kardashian chose to give Thompson another chance. When asked by Andy Cohen if the birth of their daughter True was the main reason, Khlo explained that True was a factor but not ultimately why she took over Thompson.
When discussing the announcement of the most recent breakup, the hosts of Hollywood unlocked had a lot to say. Telusma in particular is admittedly baffled by what she says is the Kardashians’ attempt to make Thompson a saint and get their fans to like Thompson.
RELATED: Fans slam Khlo Kardashian for ringing her daughter’s birthday with Tristan Thompson; have they reconciled?
I watched the entire last season of The Kardashians and they tried hard to push Tristan Thompson and his baby voice down our throats – and it was really, really scary to watch, ”she says. “And they were talking about having another baby and probably having a surrogate and how they spent eight months with Kim working together as a third wheel. They tried to make us fall in love with this man so that we could forget about 20 people he cheated with so that she was embarrassed again when the shows were on and there were more allegations.
Telusma believes Khlo broke up with Thompson out of embarrassment.
The Kardashians are supporting Khlo Kardashiandecision to part ways with Tristan Thompson
Khlo recently spoke positively about her and her relationship with Thompson during the KUWTK special reunion, saying she’s grateful for the changes he’s made in an effort to win her back. But immediately after, rumors started to circulate that Khloe called for quitting again.
“The family was trying to keep the break-up silent because of all the press surrounding the KUWTK reunion, ”said a source Entertainment tonight, “But they all think this break up is good and healthy for Khloe and support her.”
As to why Khlo unplugged this time around, the source says the ongoing Thompson scandals are to blame. “The constant cheating rumors were hard for Khloe to hear and it was also very difficult to deal with the fall of her surrogate. Khlo felt like everything was falling on her and she couldn’t take it anymore.
RELATED: Vivica A. Fox calls Khlo Kardashian dorm to stay with Tristan Thompson amid new cheating rumors
The source added that they ultimately “decided to end their relationship for Khlo’s sanity.”
“Khlo and Tristan had a clean breakup and it wasn’t dramatic,” the source continues. “They just go back to co-parenting together without a romantic relationship.”
A source previously told the outlet: “Khlo gave Tristan several chances and after further allegations he decided it was time to break up. The two are on good terms and at the end of the day Khlo just wants that True has a good relationship with her father.
Khlo hasn’t commented publicly on the split, but Thompson recently showed Khlo some love in her social media posts.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]