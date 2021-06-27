Motet reopens Belly Up Aspen with weekend performance

The Motet has provided the upbeat funk soundtrack to Colorado dance parties for two decades and has performed hundreds of annual shows here and on the road. After a long and jarring hiatus from live performances during the pandemic, the band played a big comeback gig at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in early June to headline one of the first big gigs in the iconic Colorado venue and in kicking off the post-vaccine summer here with around 6,200 fans in the stands.

It was amazing, said Motet founder and drummer Dave Watts, his voice still hoarse after a three-day post-show night. It was much more normal than we expected. Just to be in front of so many people and a hometown crowd, I felt like everyone in the crowd knew each other.

Showcasing new songs written in quarantine and featuring several guest singers, the big comeback show featured a mix of six Motet crowd favorites like Nemesis and Highly Compatible. Playing it, he said, has been an all-time highlight in the Motet’s long life.

It was so much fun, just being able to go through all of this material and give everyone a taste of our most popular music, Watts recalls.

The group continued their festive return to the Colorado stages this weekend at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience with two shows Friday night at Belly Up (and two more for a private audience Saturday night on the roof of the Aspen Art Museum).

The group performed socially distanced shows this spring at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek and a few in Cervantes in Denver, but for the most part they have remained confined to their homes during the pandemic.

It was very strange, Watts said, to spend hundreds of shows a year being on the road and flying everywhere, and being at airports and hotels or most of our lives over the past few years. And then all of a sudden she’s back home, you know.

Dave Watts of the Motet in concert at the Red Rocks on June 4th.



The group experimented with remote recording during the Spring 2020 lockdown, all of them writing and staying creative. But they haven’t seen each other in person for over a month. The hiatus was a productive time for Watts and his friends.

Honestly, it was great to be able to stay home and get creative and a lot of practice and craftsmanship, Watts said.

The pandemic has also changed the trajectory of the group and its staff. Vocalist Lyle Divinsky and trumpeter Parris Fleming left the Motet in October to pursue other projects. Divinsky had been the leader for over four years.

After the change, Watts, keyboardist Joey Porter, bassist Garrett Sayers, guitarist Ryan Jalbert and keyboardist Drew Sayers got back to work and focused on instrumental recordings, returning to compositions based on jazz and funk. which are sure to grow and mutate in Les Motets improvised live sets.

For live performances this summer they have invited singers Antwaun Stanley from Vulfpeck, Nigel Hall from Lettuce and Jennifer Hartswick from the Trey Anastasio Band among them and have also put on fully instrumental shows.

It’s like when one door closes another door opens, you know, Watts said. We have lost two of our members. Instead of trying to emulate ourselves and ring the bell, we chose to go ahead and try different ideas.

This sonic evolution has been constant for The Motet since Watts formed the band in Denver in 1998. With an evolving cast and a curiosity spanning all genres, they have taken influences from roots reggae to jazz, hip-hop, blues. , soul and psych rock. .

In November, they started meeting for rehearsals and working on songs for a new album slated for release later this year.

We released a lot of material and got to write a bunch of new songs, said Watts. We realized that we were still very creative.

In February, they entered the studio and recorded most of this material for an upcoming album, all of it instrumentals. They have already released the singles False Prophets, And the Beat Goes On and Cant Fool Me with the new line-up.

Creative juices feel stronger than ever, Watts said. Were excited about it.

While it had its creative benefits, the pandemic wreaked financial havoc on the live music industry by shutting down most events for about 15 months. Groups like The Motet, which make their living from performing arts, have been among the hardest hit. Watts and his pals have done well with UI and because they operate as a limited liability company, they also got a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.

It worked because it saved us time so that we could continue to be musicians and not have to try to find a day job, which I know is what happened to a lot of people on the stage. musical, Watts explained. We feel lucky.

The Friday show was the first at Belly Up since early March 2020. Watts was honored to reopen the renowned and beloved Aspen venue and to see all of his local fans up close.

The energy is always through the roof, Watts said of Aspen. There’s this super bright, happy energy that comes from the crowd, so we always love to play in the mountains, especially in the summer.

[email protected]