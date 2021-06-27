Angelina Jolie, Shilo and Pax visit New York artist studio: Photo-Hollywood Life

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt visited visual artist Daniel Arsham’s studio and pulled her blonde hair back into an updo while spending her casual time in jeans and Vans sneakers.



Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 15 years old, are becoming more and more adults! A teenage girl was found with her mother Angelina Jolie, 46 years old and brother Pax, 17 years old, when the trio heads to the artist’s studio Daniel Arsham Earlier this week in New York’s Queens neighborhood. Spitting image From his father Brad pitt, 57, brought her blonde hair back into relaxed updos for a family holiday. She spent her casual time wearing faded faded jeans, a comfy black hoodie and a classic black pair. Of sneakers..

Meanwhile, Angelina chose her Normal neutral palette When she rocked her midi-length white cotton dress, she sported a pretty tie at the waist. She added a long charcoal gray cardigan over a sundress with chunky ribbing details around the sleeves and bottom. Laracroft: Tomb Raider Star Finished her ensemble with a pair of nude colors Salvatore Ferragamo Slide to show off her cherry red pedicure and gray face mask. She then removed her mask as she walked into the parking lot.

Meanwhile, Pax channeled her sister’s laid back feel in black jeans and a blue check button-down shirt. He added a white t-shirt underneath and finished off the casual ensemble with a black baseball cap and dirty white sneakers. The 17-year-old had a reusable black bag that probably appeared to be filled with unopened items from the artist’s studio. The trio were seen walking outside the building and around the parking lot before entering.

Angelina and her companions took a busy trip to New York, where they chased her 46th anniversary dinner At TAO, a dream hotel in Hollywood.Pax and little brother Knox, 12 years old, was seen Hit the gray papaya Sunbathe on the Upper West Side for hot dogs on June 8. Angelina would also have reconnected with her ex-husband Jonny lee miller, 48, traveling: The actress was seen heading to a Brooklyn pad on June 11 with a bottle of wine. A few days later, she reportedly introduced Johnny to her sons Pax and Knox. Viviane, 12, Maddox, 19 and Zahara, 16, is in Big Apple with her mother.