Entertainment
“Why it’s time for Laura Whitmore to step down as host”
Love Island 2021 kicks off Monday June 28 at 9 p.m. on ITV.
This year the show will be presented by Laura Whitmore, who hosted Winter 2020 Love Island, but is it time for someone else to put on the show?
Entertainment Daily writer Charlotte Rodrigues certainly thinks so.
Love Island 2021: is it time for a new host?
Love Island is something that I look forward to every year.
The show is great entertainment. The reality TV series is brilliantly narrated by Iain Stirling and presented by his wife Laura Whitmore.
But, while Laura did a great job presenting Winter Love Island last year, I think it’s time to let someone else take on the role.
To use a phrase used by Simon Cowell et al, I just think it lacks a certain X factor that is needed to liven up the show.
Yes, she had chunky shoes to fill in after the lovely Caroline Flack left the show, but she doesn’t have the pretty charm of Cazza. And her outfits are nowhere near as beautiful!
Plus, Laura’s love life has been pretty straightforward, so how can Islanders stress with her?
We need someone who has been immersed in the drama!
So who could replace Laura?
In my opinion, Love Island needs a presenter who has been on the show before and understands what it’s like to be in the villa.
I also feel like Laura lacks the comedic side of being a presenter. She certainly doesn’t have her husband’s jokes.
Of course, I understand that she has to stay professional, but it would be nice to see someone who is known to be funny and has experience on the show.
I was a big fan of Maura Higgins when she was on the show. Not only is she hilarious, but she’s very open about who she is and doesn’t hold back.
And, after chasing Curtis and breaking Amy’s heart, she’s a woman who gets what she wants.
Watch your back, Whitmore!
It was recently revealed that Maura will be the presenter of Glow Up Ireland, so we will see her play a role of presenter.
I think she’s going to be great as a presenter and I would really love to see her take on Love Island.
Not only does she have a crazy sense of humor, she’s super fiery.
I feel like Maura would definitely give contestants a good grill on Aftersun – that’s what we have to see!
With Maura’s presentation and Iain’s storytelling, that would definitely give the show a big boost.
And surely increasing ratings is something ITV wouldn’t refuse from its flagship dating show.
Dani Dyer to start presenting?
Dani Dyer is another person who I think would be great for the role.
Dani has her own YouTube channel and won the show in 2018 with her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham.
She has television experience not only in the series, but recently appeared in EastEnders alongside her father Danny Dyer as Jeanette.
She has a great personality, seems very sweet a bit like Caroline and when she was on the show in 2018 she quickly became everyone’s friend and tried a lot to help everyone when fights or conflicts. dramas have started.
I think the fact that she won the series and participated in it from the start shows that she has the experience to add weight to the series.
Plus, she certainly knows how Islanders will feel.
And, as Love Island fans know her so well, we’ll think we can connect more with the show, another audience booster if you read, ITV!
Dani also has this funny side which, like Maura, would make, I think, a good presenter.
Of course, Dani only recently gave birth to her son Santiago, but in the future, I hope she will consider taking on the role.
I just feel like Laura doesn’t have the fiery side that Maura and Dani could bring. We need someone with a bigger personality.
Laura can also be a little too nice – we need someone who is going to take a risk, someone with Maura’s venom to spice things up.
Love Island 2021
Now don’t get me wrong, overall I’m excited about the new series.
But I’m afraid it might be Iain’s hilarious storytelling that could save Laura’s day
So what do you think? Leave us a comment onour Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.
