Paramount + Infinite has Hollywood’s worst high-tech future

Paramount + ‘s Infinite comes across as a war between advanced factions, but the film produces a near-future setting that is one of Hollywood’s worst.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Infinite, now airing on Paramount +.

At Paramount + Infinite, the film vaguely plays with the concept of time as it details the feud between believers and terrorists called nihilists. The former want to protect the planet, thanks to the leader Treadway (Dylan O’Brien), while the latter want to end all life thanks to Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to stop their cycles of reincarnation. However, as the two collide, the ongoing war is producing a high tech future that is one of the worst in Hollywood.

First, Treadway’s in 1985 in Mexico with a racing car at the Fast Furious as he tries to escape with the Bathurst Bomb, the Egg. When the villain arrives at the Treadway crew, however, he uses a high-tech pistol which implies that the science in this universe is well advanced.

Believers are killed in this war, which then rolls the film to 2020. This is where it gets weird, because Mark Wahlberg is Treadway’s new soul body – watch out, he looks so much more. only 35 years old. This implies that the ’80s’ Bathurst (played by Rupert Friend) also died in battle, which would mean Ejiofor’s Bathurst is 35 as well, although he looks older. It paves the way for a world that just can’t say what it wants to be.

Initially, when Treadway is saved by the new Nora, she is also in a race car which acts as a transformer. The steering wheel goes into the dashboard and transfers to the passenger seat for Treadway to steer, so that they escape from the Bathurst Reservoir, you expect an epic chase. It doesn’t happen, because the vehicles don’t do much after that. It looks like incredible weapons will be seen, however, as Nora deploys bombs in the vein ofThe Winter Soldier that stick to vehicles and detonate them. However, she has nothing else breathtaking.

When she takes Treadway to their lair, the weapons are pretty basic – swords, guns, and grenades. What’s odd about the Hub here is that we see a chamber that believers have created, like an AI, which they use to study space and time – but it portrays a gap. They say they’re advanced due to centuries of knowledge, but it’s all so inconsistent you don’t get anything with a wow factor by a movie like Minority report.

At Bathurst Scottish Castle, it’s very average as his dethroning pistol, which stores souls in transparent bullets, places those essences in hard drives, while he uses drones to attack intruders. As for his cavalry, they’re basic SWAT guys with Jeeps – a contrast to him using his Tony Stark-style HUD and holograms. It is as if parts of the two factions have evolved, but not the others. One would have expected Bathurst to have high tech guards similar to another Paramount property inGI Joe,or even robots as servants with all its centuries of knowledge.

What still leaves you wondering if the movie was just creatively lazy or strapped for budget is the chamber the Craftsman uses to reboot the mind of Treadway. It’s just a tank that they drown him in, as opposed to a The matrix. And all it does is panic his mind so he hopefully remembers where he stole and hid the egg. It’s a huge disappointment, and when you see the egg – a scam of the bomb that Bane used in The dark knight rises – it’s so disappointing.

Even its effects mimic Thanos’ Snap dusting sequence without originality. Bathurst stocks him up on an army jet in a lackluster final with Treadway coming after him in a mountain dweller-light mode with a sword only. All these failures make this film seem like a hitImpossible mission and not a technological marvel as the believers said they lived.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Infinite stars Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Rupert Friend, Jhannes Haukur Jhannesson, Jason Mantzoukas, Toby Jones, Dylan OBrien and Liz Carr. It is now available to stream on Paramount +.

