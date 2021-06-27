Memories of the Daily Herald and work in the limbos as the old office closes

One thing I can tell you after seven years of writing for the Daily Herald is that you never know what to expect year after year.

Much like the evolutionary changes within Columbia and Maury County, the Daily Herald has experienced its own transitions over the years. Some have been for the best, while others may have been a bit more difficult to adapt. Including the recent decision to sell the old South Main Street office, life at the local newspaper has been anything but boring over the past year or so.

It’s a bit ironic, considering we’ve all been working from home for so long, which meant having to experience the changes mostly through emails, phone calls, and virtual meetings. Some days I feel like I can’t even remember the good old days when I would show up in the morning, buzz through the side door, slip my paper time card into the old machine, and sit in. my desk amid the sounds of ringing phones, tapping fingers and flickering fluorescent lights.

We’re not going anywhere

While I can’t divulge any details on plans for a new office, I can say we’re definitely not going anywhere. Until we move to a new location, the old office is still open to us.

The ability to publish a daily while we work from home has certainly proven that we have stamina. Rather, it helped The Herald transition to new ways of doing things, which many newspapers have done to stay relevant and up to modern standards.

Our new content generation system not only allows us to network and work alongside other Gannett newspapers, but has also provided an upgrade to our website, with more opportunities to incorporate videos, updated faster last minute articles and created a much larger web presence overall.

So, rest assured, the newspaper has a lot of beautiful things on the horizon, even if it means having to say “goodbye” to a piece of its past.

Even though working from home has more or less become the norm, bringing its share of benefits when it comes to having a comfortable workspace, it is still sad to see the old place disappear. When you have worked in the same place for almost a decade, you inevitably have a feeling of nostalgia.

Thinking back to when I was first hired, it’s pretty amazing the difference between 2014 and 2021, and how things worked then compared to now. Back then, a day’s work often involved staying late to finish a story, as the press crew came in and revved those old machines, hanging out in a nearly empty office on a weekend or taking a break. to sit and listen to the stories of the “really old days” of icons like the late Marion Wilhoite.

You also never knew who would walk through the front door each day, which was a great way to get to know the community and understand how much the newspaper was valued and depended on it.

There was also the rumor that the place was haunted, but that’s a different story, and I don’t have all the facts.

It’s fun to remember that first month of work, which involved being in a new municipal election and not knowing anyone. Another first assignment I remember was when former editor James Bennett asked me to do an interview with Kenny Loggins, who was playing an upcoming show at Columbia State Community College with his new band, Blue. Sky Riders.

Working alongside so many talented writers, editors and other talented staff has always been helpful, not only for having inspiring mentors, but also for others who have held me accountable for doing a good job. . The best were those who, above all else, had a heart for Columbia, its citizens, and were always on the lookout for the next big story.

It was an exciting time during those early days, especially for a newcomer who had been fortunate enough to quit several side jobs and freelance to start a career in a new city. The city was also set to explode with growth, entertainment, and opportunities to witness and tell some pretty incredible stories.

It was also a chance to plant roots and start the next chapter of my own story, one that I couldn’t help but be curious about how it would play out in a place like Columbia.

For starters, more in-depth coverage

Seven years later, I feel like we’ve just passed the intro / prologue stage and we’re about to dive into the nitty-gritty, even though the trip wasn’t exactly what it was. what I expected. Then again, in this industry, you have to throw all expectations out the window. What determines your survival is the willingness to adapt to changes, often when they come suddenly, and to use the process to become a stronger journalist.

One of those changes, which I think will reflect the greatest improvement over time, is the need to focus on more in-depth coverage of our stories. This will provide more solid content for readers and challenge us as journalists to do the best possible job in our research and presentations.

Ultimately, it’s about producing the best product for readers, because it is their stories that we tell and whose voices we have sworn to represent as journalists.

A new office will mark a new era for The Daily Herald, while gently closing the door to the previous one. However, it could also be the last piece needed to complete the on-going transition we’ve experienced over the past year by moving to a new work-based system, hiring a new copywriter, and focusing. more on the future.

The work did not stop, but rather resumed exponentially. Maybe it’s more like we’re in the pre-game phase before the big game, and we can finally put all that hard work to use and give our best once it’s there. time to enter the field.

Whatever metaphor that works, the point is, a lot of great things are on the horizon, and the Daily Herald, much like Columbia as a city, has a chance that its best days are ahead of it.

Jay Powell is a reporter for the Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.