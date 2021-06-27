Swizz Beatz and D-Nice honored at Culture Creators Awards – The Hollywood Reporter

Although Culture Creators’ fifth annual Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch was in person this year, the group – which showcases the best of black culture – spent their Saturday event celebrating quarantine entertainment.

Swizz Beatz, co-founder of the hit virtual musical battle series Verzuz, received the Icon Award, while Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, the DJ behind the club’s quarantine of Instagram Live, was honored with the innovator of the year award.

“I always knew that when creatives were celebrated it would work, when two creatives got together instead of competing and competing against each other – even though it’s called Verzuz, it’s still a celebration,” he said. Swizz Beatz said during his speech at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angles, outside a full maskless (and vaccinated) ballroom reminiscent of the pre-pandemic era. The award was presented to him by his son Nasir Dean, and in a brief Q&A on stage, the producer also spoke recently sell Verzuz to Triller Network – as part of the deal, he and his partner Timbaland became shareholders of Triller and split part of their stake in the company among the 43 artists who have performed in Verzuz so far.

“We turned down hundreds of millions of dollars in money that was not in our favor. We went with the business that allowed us to bring our friends, allowed us to bring our family, while running the business and owning this business, ”said Swizz Beatz. “When people heard that Timb and I had sold Verzuz, they didn’t really understand why we had done this. You can own 100 percent of anything and I don’t like that when it comes to our culture, we can’t sell anything. They can sell anything but we can’t sell anything or we have sold. No, we’ve sold, “adding that while Triller plans to go public in the coming weeks,” all 43 artists are doing it with us. It will be the largest creative IPO in history.

When D-Nice took the stage soon after, he recalled last year when it was called an overnight success by some media: “I’ve been in this business for 35 years, that’s longest night ever. ” He also remembered the origins of Club Quarantine, becoming one of the first to popularize Instagram Lives in what would eventually attract Michelle Obama and Joe Biden. It turns out that these famous guests may not have been as surprising as they first appeared; D-Nice revealed how he called friends linked to Obama and Biden to ask them to join the party, and in Biden’s case, as the election loomed, a woman on his team replied: “Damn , he’d better come in. There, he needs blacks!

“It was beautiful knowing that something that started with 200 people ended up being something that inspired the world during a very dark time,” D-Nice continued, concluding with: “Black music and black people save the fucking world. “

Other winners on the show included former NBA player Baron Davis, TikTok executive Kudzi Chikumbu and Beyoncé’s personal stylist and wardrobe curator Zerina Akers.

Akers, now 13 years in the business with a list of superstar clients, said she “now hopes to use my platform and when I’m featured in Vogue or contributes to a project that when the light shines on me I can reflect that for those other young children who are coming in.

“I’m so thankful that I can contribute to the platforms I do, I can create work that will outlive us all and contribute to culture in a meaningful way,” she added, while teasing a possible fashion moment from Beyoncé to Sunday. BET Awards. “Stay locked up for BET tomorrow!” “