AEG’s Philip Anschutz to sell Lakers stake to Dodgers owners – Daily News





Billionaire Philip Anschutz, 81, is expected to sell his significant stake in the Lakers to two of the Dodgers owners, according to a report. Sportico was the first to report the ongoing deal, who could see Anschutz, the founder of entertainment giant and operator of Staples Center AEG, sell his 27% share of the squad, which won the 2020 NBA title. The Lakers were valued at $ 4.6 billion by Forbes earlier this year and could be worth over $ 5 billion. The reported buyers are Mark Walter and Todd Boehly, among Dodgers owners, who have just completed their own 2020 championship run. The sale is expected to be approved by the NBA Board of Governors before going official. The announced deal would make Walter and Boehly the Lakers’ largest minority owners, and give them the right of first refusal to a larger majority sale, according to Sportico. Walter and Boehly are partners of the great Magic Johnson of the Lakers thanks to their ownership of the Dodgers. The Lakers have been controlled by the majority stake of the Buss family since 1979, when the late Jerry Buss bought the team. His daughter Jeanie Buss is now the majority owner and president of the team. The Lakers’ long-term future is tied to AEG through their lease with Staples Center, which was officially extended until 2041 last month. With the Clippers building their own arena in Inglewood, the Lakers are expected to become the sole NBA tenant of the downtown arena in 2024, which they also share with the AEG-owned Kings of the NHL and WNBA Sparks. AEG is expected to make major upgrades to the arena, which opened in 1999, as part of the deal. From the start, AEG has proven to be more than the best arena operators in our industry, Buss said in a statement last month. And on a daily basis, they continue to demonstrate why they are the best partner an organization can ask for. There might be a little internal baseball rivalry with the Dodgers owners in the room: Franchise Star LeBron James became minority owner of the Boston Red Sox earlier this year.

