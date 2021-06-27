Two Weekend Show Canceled As ‘Wicked’ Lead Actor Takes Ill





Chris Hill Photography / Supplied Three shows have been canceled after Wicked lead actor Catherine Hay, who plays the wicked witch Elphaba, did not feel well.

Two Wicked musical weekend shows staged in New Plymouth have been canceled after lead actress Catherine Hay fell ill. Hay, from Christchurch, plays the lead character Elphaba in the popular Broadway musical directed by the New Plymouth Operatic Society (NPOS) at the TSB Showcase Theater. Hay was unable to perform on Friday night, forcing NPOS to cancel the event at short notice. Jane Leonard left Auckland on Saturday morning to replace Hay for the Saturday morning and evening shows, Hay taking the stage and Leonard singing her part from the backstage. READ MORE:

NPOS Marketing Manager Tracey Blake said Leonard, also from Christchurch, was familiar with the production of Wicked. Hay was only able to perform at the morning show, leaving NPOS to cancel the Saturday night and Sunday morning performances. It was unclear how long Hay would be out of production which opened 11 days ago for a two-week season, Blake said. Catherine Hay gave her all on stage on Saturday afternoon with the talented support of Jane Leonard, who we flew from Auckland to sing the role off stage, but Catherine is sadly too ill to continue tonight, NPOS posted on her site Facebook. NPOS posted an update on the Facebook site on Saturday afternoon. The cancellation is for tonight’s performance Saturday June 26 and our morning tomorrow Sunday June 27 and ticket holders may choose to exchange for any other performance of the season or request a refund through Ticketek in accordance with their policy, a- he declared. We are currently exploring the possibility of additional shows and that will be announced shortly. Chris Hill Photography / Supplied Witches Glinda (Rebekah Head) and Elphaba (Catherine Hay) on stage during the New Plymouth Operatic Society production of Wicked. Many ticket holders, including those who had traveled from outside the region, for the Friday night performance were disappointed after NPOS announced on Facebook at 5 p.m. that the show would be canceled within hours of rising. curtain. We apologize for the inconvenience and reconfirm that all performances from Saturday June 26 will continue as usual, the company said on Saturday after further cancellations. All ticket holders will be contacted and offered tickets to a new show on Saturday, July 3 at 2 p.m., NPOS said. We will assign you a replacement seat for this show and you can use your existing ticket to enter. Ticket holders can also rebook for an alternate performance of the existing season with NPOS refunding the difference in ticket price. NPOS would also refund tickets in accordance with Ticketeks’ refund policy. The show was canceled last year due to containment related to Covid 19.

