Silver Surfer actor shares stunning behind-the-scenes look





Marvel fans may have a stunning new take on how Silver Surfer came to life in the 2007s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer thanks to Doug Jones, the actor who played the Herald of Galactus. Jones decided to celebrate 15 years since making the film by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo that should open eyes for anyone who thought the movie’s Silver Surfer was an all-CGI creation. Jones tweeted the photo, which shows him in a full Silver Surfer suit, leaning almost parallel to the ground with the help of crew members and ropes to simulate the effect of surfing in the sky. “If you thought my Silver Surfer character from FANTASTIC 4: Rise Of The Silver Surfer was all CGI, this behind-the-scenes photo from our set 15 years ago proves otherwise,” Jones tweeted. “CGI improvements added in post-production.” You can find the photo below. #flashbackfriday If you thought my character Silver Surfer from FANTASTIC 4: Rise Of The Silver Surfer was all CGI, this behind-the-scenes photo from our shoot 15 years ago proves otherwise. CGI improvements added in post-production.

.

Prosthetic makeup by @SpectralMotion

. pic.twitter.com/VJTuwNTil5 – Doug Jones (@actordougjones) June 25, 2021 Jones now plays Saru in Star Trek: Discovery at Paramount +. Talking to ComicBook.com Regarding his role in Star Trek last year, Jones also mentioned that he would be eager to reprise his role as SIlver Surfer if the opportunity arises, as in the upcoming Marvel Studios Fantastic Four movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “If they wanted to bring the Silver Surfer back to the movies, [if] I was offered it, I would jump at the chance. I loved playing him, “Jones said.” He was so heroic and angelic and even Christlike. This is the kind of superhero I want to be in my real life. And beautiful. He had the best ass I have ever had in a movie. So if I could play it again, I would jump at the chance, of course. “ In an interview with Deadline in 2018, Jones compared the two roles. “I had the pleasure of playing the Silver Surfer in the Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and I have explored the comics and its origins and I love connecting with characters like that, “he said.” Those who sacrifice something, leave something behind for a greater cause and Saru was doing exactly that, as you will see find out in the short film and you will see Saru’s curiosity gazing up to the sky, wondering what else is there, and finding a way to part ways with his people. But it comes at a cost and he has to leave the world he knows and leave the people he loves behind. Just like the Silver Surfer. Along with Saru, he wants to be part of the safety of the universe and the proper functioning of the galaxy, so there is a certain heroic act. Wow, that’s a great parallel, thank you! What do you think? Let us know in the comments.







