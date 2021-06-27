TV tonight: the disturbing story of Ghislaine Maxwell | TV & radio





Shadow of Epstein: Ghislaine Maxwell 9 p.m., Sky Documentaries Barbara Shearer is leading this three-part investigation into the daughter of controversial media baron Robert Maxwell and a close friend of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. We open in the wake of Maxwells 2019 arrest and the charge of helping Epstein with his child abuse before retracing his reputation as a New York socialite. In the wake of Epstein’s death, his victims describe how Maxwell crashed and was wanted as the key to Epstein’s criminal operations. Ammar Kalia Galapagos: enchanted island 6 p.m., Nat Geo Wild Inspired by Darwin’s theory of evolution, the volcanic archipelago of the Galapagos Islands has long appealed to biologists and travelers. This nature documentary lists some of the remarkable creatures that make up this evolving playground, including giant tortoises. IF Live at Worthy Farm: behind the scenes 9 p.m., BBC Two Coldplay headliners perform. Photography: Anna Barclay Jo Whiley presents this documentary exploring how the Glastonbury team hosted their first festival livestream in May. She interviews artists like Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Kano and Roisin Murphy, as well as Emily Eavis, who explains the toll of covid. IF The handmaid’s tale 9 p.m., Canal 4 Junes plots a final act of poisonous revenge before escaping to a safe house, which is gloriously risky but set to a triumphant Bowie soundtrack. Serenas is also under arrest, keeping him away from his daughter, and in Toronto, a fundraiser is being held to honor Junes’ efforts to help runaway children. Hannah verdier I am a mutoid: a hero of Glastonbury 11:15 p.m., BBC Four Joe Rush and his Mad Max-ready mutoid tribe have been doing subversive work out of junk for decades, most notably erecting an imposing Carhenge in Glasto in 1987. Taken from a rich VHS archive, Letmiya Sztalryds’ film welds a spiky portrait of a singular artist. Graeme Vertu Fargo midnight, channel 4 Kansas City crime boss Loy Cannon (Chris Rock) ‘s realpolitik calculations have been solid so far, but it doesn’t seem to explain the almighty power of brotherly or motherly love. The patterns also go wrong in this episode for Oraetta the Nurse Killer. Maybe some baked goods could sweeten the deal? Ellen e jones Choice of films Anita and me. Photograph: AA Film Archive / Alamy Anita and I 1am, BBC Two Meera Syal has adapted her own novel for Metin Hseyins, an engaging comedy about coming of age. Chandeep Uppals Meena is the 12-year-old daughter of immigrants from Punjab in an early 1970s Black Country village, where she falls into the orbit of Anna Brewsters Anita, an older girl with a rebellious streak. Simon wardell Live sport Rugby Union: England A vs. Scotland At 1:30 p.m., Channel 4. Non-Lions teams face off at Welford Road. F1: Styrian Grand Prix at 13:55, Sky Sports Main Event. Eighth round of the season at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Football: UEFA Euro 2020 4.30 p.m., BBC One. Round of 16 match, followed by another at 7:30 p.m.

