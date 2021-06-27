Getting to Know Up and Coming Actor Connor Dean – Celeb Secrets

18 years old from FloridaConnor Dean has done almost everything. From becoming a viral sensation to a Young artist award winner, the aspiring actor and model is set to take the entertainment world by storm.

At first, acting wasn’t necessarily on Dean’s radar. Rather, it’s something he fell into because of his older brother, whom he often accompanied to auditions in California. After a while, he decided to go for it himself. Once he started attending his own auditions, he couldn’t get enough.

“I kind of fell into the theater. My older brother wanted to be an actor, so we were coming to California during pilot season and I had to go with him to his auditions because I couldn’t be home alone, ”Dean shares with Celeb Secrets. “After a few months, I thought if I went to these auditions anyway, I might as well be auditioning myself!” I had an agent, a manager and started auditing. It wasn’t long before I booked my first job and I was hooked.

After moving from Florida to Los Angeles, Dean began to book small roles in shorts and commercials. Before he knew it, he got his breakout role as Butch the Bully in the Cool cat cinema. The character has become a cult phenomenon online, generating millions of views, fan pages and memes.

Commenting on the experience, Dean said, “I have to say it has been a little strange to be a part of something that has become such a cult phenomenon. It was hard at first because I was so young. It was weird when friends showed me internet memes that were me, ”he continues. “I was even bullied in high school about this character, but I learned to ignore the negative and focus on the positive. When I was making these movies, I never thought something like this would happen. I was just happy to work!

Since the landmark role of Dean, he has achieved many accomplishments. He had a guest role on FOX 9-1-1, won the award for best leading actor for his role in Jingle Trails, and launched his own production company, Penny Arcade Pictures. We’re excited to see what the future holds!

Check out the rest of our Q&A with Connor Dean below! He shares his favorite memories from previous projects, what he loves about running a production company and how he got to play tennis competitively. You can follow the actor by following him on Instagram.

Celebrity Secrets: HiConnor! Thank you very much for taking the time to chat with us today. For our readers who may not know you, can you tell us a bit about yourself?

Connor Dean:“Hello and thank you for having me. I am an actor, competitive tennis player and producer. I was born in Melbourne, Florida, and moved to Los Angeles about ten years ago. I just graduated from high school last May and will be taking a year off to continue my acting, tennis training and complete a few screenplays that I worked on last year. I have an older brother who is also an actor and I have 2 rescue dogs.

CS: What made you decide to become an actor?

CS: You are best known for your role as Butch the Bully in the Cool Cat movies, which went viral online. Can you share with us your experience of becoming a viral sensation? Have you ever thought something like this would happen?

CS: You played the guest role on the show 9-1-1. What is your favorite memory from the show?

CD:“Working on 9-1-1 has been a pretty cool experience. The cast and crew were so nice to all of us. My favorite memory is seeing how the earthquake scene played out in the finished episodes. We shot it out of sequence and there was debris and everything all over the outside of the W hotel. I couldn’t imagine what it was going to look like at the end, but it was amazing!

CS: You won the award for best lead actor for your role inJingle Trails.What did you like while working on this film?

CD:“I really enjoyed working with the director Neil D’Monte. He really understands the actors and works hard to make them look the best they can be. He’s fun, patient, and so easy to work with. He made filming a movie in the heat of July a fun experience.