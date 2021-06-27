Divyanka Tripathi will play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma? Here is his answer





Divyanka Tripathi has refuted rumors that she was offered a role in the popular comedy Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Divyanka has become a household name with the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann shows. Over the past few days, the internet has been abuzz with rumors that Divyanka Tripathi has been approached for the role of Dayaben. The character is a favorite of the masses and has been played by Disha Vakani for many years. Divyanka told a major daily: “This is how rumors are, for the most part unfounded and not factual. It’s a fabulous show with a huge number of fans but I don’t think I’ll be happy to. do it. I’m looking for a new concept and new challenge. “ It has been over three years since Disha was last seen on the show as Dayaben. She has been on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. There are rumors about her return and even her exit from the show, but no official confirmation has yet been made. Divyanaka recently returned from Cape Town, where she was filming for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show will also see Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill , Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Mehekk Chahal as participants. Also Read: KRK Says Kangana’s Emergency Will Be His 12th Consecutive Flop Divyanka also shared photos from her shoot. Recently, she was trolled not to wear a dupatta during one of her appearances on the Crime Patrol TV show. One user asked her on social media, Crime petrol episode me aap dupataa kyu nahi pahanati hai (Why don’t you wear dupatta on Crime Patrol episodes) ?, to which she replied, Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein (so that people like you can also respect girls without dupatta)!

