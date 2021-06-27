Connect with us

Entertainment

5 sets of Bollywood siblings, from Kareena and Karisma Kapoor to children of Shah Rukh Khans, Aryan and Suhana

During Karismas’ public divorce from her husband Sunjay Kapur in 2016, Kareena stayed by her side and protected her, recounting Hindustan times that the way I support my sister doesn’t concern anyone.

As they both juggle careers and motherhood these days, Karisma praised Kareena for setting an example for future generations. Please have privacy, get married, have kids and you can still be on top of your game, she said. Cinema price.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Photo: ra saraalikhan95 / Instagram

Saif Ali Khan’s children share one of B-town’s strongest fraternal bonds. While they often post goofy photos together on social media, in an interview with Indias It Sara magazine confessed that the pandemic has brought them closer together and that she is asking her brother for advice. Ibrahim is the smartest you know. It doesn’t sound like it, but he is, she said, adding that he’s also the more insightful brother and that she takes his opinion on a lot of things.

The duo also like to take vacations together. From the sunny Maldives to the snow-capped mountains and bustling streets of London, Sara has often updated her #TravelDiaries on Instagram, sharing her adventures with her 33 million followers.

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif. Photo: atkatrinakaif / Instagram

While

has seven siblings in all, she is the closest to her younger sister, Isabelle, who recently made her Bollywood debut with It’s time to dance (2021). Big sister Katrina also gave the young starlet advice on how to be successful in Bollywood. Focus on the job first and don’t get distracted by anything else, this is one of those lessons Isabelle shared with The Journal of the Free Press. Isabelle, on the other hand, sees Katrina as a mentor and says it’s great to have someone who has already tried and tested everything.

The sisters spent lockdown together at their Mumbai home and took to Instagram to share their daily activities. Whether they do a rooftop training program together to clean the house and cook a meal, the Kaif sisters’ devotion to each other is clear.

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Photo: @hardvarrdhankapoor / Instagram

Anil Kapoors children

and Harshvardhan are both Bollywood actors, while Rhea chooses to be backstage because a producer has always backed up through thick and thin. During a talk show episode Koffee with Karan, the sisters explained how their mother was very protective of young Harsh (nickname Harshvardhans) when they were growing up. Rhea also shared how Sonam and their father have the funniest dynamic, adding that they are also sensitive to each other.

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor in their youth. Photo: @ harshvarrdhankapoor / Instagram

In an interview with Hindustan times, Harshvardhan said his two sisters were very picky about the women he was dating. No one is good enough. They sometimes cut it before it even ignited, he revealed. The 30-year-old actor also has his sisters’ names tattooed in Hindi on his back.

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

From left to right, Suhana, AbRam and Aryan Khan. Photo: @ gaurikhan / Instagram

Having a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan as a father doesn’t make Aryan and Suhana Khan underestimate the importance of family ties. The two siblings have amassed millions of Instagram followers and are likely to be seen together on family vacations, on each other’s Instagram Stories, or just with their circle of friends which includes actress Ananya Panday.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Photo: @ gaurikhan / Instagram

Suhana is currently pursuing her studies in New York while Aryan recently graduated from the School of Cinematic Art at the University of Southern California. The duo have another younger brother, AbRam.

