More photos from Go Goa Gone actor Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar’s wedding





Anand Tiwari with Angira Dhar. (courtesy angira) Strong points The couple got married in April

They announced the news of their wedding this week

They worked together in ‘Love Per Square Foot’ New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Anand Tiwari, who married actress Angira Dhar in an intimate ceremony in April this year, has actively shared photos from their wedding. The last photo from their wedding album – precisely the vidai, was shared by Angira Dhar. In the photo, an emotional Anand Tiwari can be seen wiping away tears as Angira stands by his side. She captioned the post: “You know you’re in good hands when it’s not you who’s tearing the knot apart. vidai. ”The post received a lot of love from his Instafam. In addition, Angira’s Love per square foot Co-star Vicky Kaushal dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Actress Harleen Sethi commented, “The heart is full.” Take a look at Angira Dhar’s post here: Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar, who worked together in the film Love per square foot (directed by Anand), tied the knot in a secret ceremony in April and broke the big news this week, sharing identical footage from the ceremony. “On 04-30-21, Angira and I sealed our friendship in a marriage, with our family, our closest friends and God as a witness. As life slowly opened up around us, we wanted to release this happiness with you “, wrote Anand Tiwari. For the big day, the bride wore red and looked utterly stunning, while Anand complemented her in a creme sherwani. See photos of their wedding. Anand Tiwari is best known for appearing in films like Come on Goa, Aisha and Chhapaak, to only cite a few. He is also known for having directed the musical web-series Bandits bandits, with Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary, Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni. Angira Dhar, who has featured in several commercials, starred in the web series Bang Baaja Baaraat. She also starred in Commando 3 and Love per square foot.







