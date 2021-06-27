Bruce Springsteen reopens Broadway, ushering in the return of theaters





It’s been a long time coming, Springsteen told the crowd after finishing the first song, stepping away from the microphone and addressing the crowd directly. In 71 years on the planet, I haven’t seen anything like it last year. He spoke at length about his mother, Adele Springsteen. She’s 10 years in Alzheimer’s, he says. She is 95 years old. But the urge to dance, this urge to dance, is something that has never left her. She can’t speak. She can’t stand. But when she sees me there is a smile. And he addressed civil unrest across the country. We live in troubled times, said Springsteen. Certainly not in my lifetime, when the survival of democracy itself, not just who is going to run the show for the next four years, but the survival of democracy itself is deeply threatened. He then embarked on one of the three new songs in the series, American Skin (41 Shots), a ballad written about Amadou Diallo, a Guinean immigrant, who was fatally shot in 1999 by police from the city of New York. Amid the new material (including a new duet, Fire, with his wife, Patti Scialfa), the beats that marked the first edition of Springsteen on Broadway quickly found their way. Hours before the show, a crowd gathered outside the stage’s side door, a relic of Springsteen’s first Broadway run when fans demanded a glimpse of the rock stars arriving every night. It’s just epic that the Boss is reopening us, said Giancarlo DiMascio, 28, who came down from Rochester to see the show (his 49th Springsteen gig). It’s important for New York, it’s important for the arts and culture here, and having that openness is a sense of normalcy.

