The late EastEnders actor whose cousin was a very famous Dad’s Army star





EastEnders is one of the most iconic shows on British television and has broken audience and award records over its nearly 40 years. An appearance on the show will almost guarantee that this actor or actress will go down in history as one of the most famous faces on television and possibly the most famous person in their family – with the emphasis on the word “probably”. The late and great Gretchen Franklin played Ethel Skinner on EastEnders for three years and had a well-established career as one of the leaders in the Hall of Fame of Great Actors, however, she also co-starred with another family member. that most wouldn’t even know who she was related to. READ MORE: The former EastEnders actress who regrets appearing in the series As it turns out, Gretchen’s cousin is none other than Clive Dunn, one of the stars of another iconic British show. Clive starred in Dad’s Army for his entire nine-year stint, 1968-1977, as the lovable and at times brash Lance Corporal Jack Jones.





The war comedy was one of the most watched series in the country during its heyday and often attracted more viewers on average than the news. Clive’s most famous catchphrases on the show were “Don’t Panic! “,” Permission to speak, sir? And “They don’t like them!”, And many of them still manage to find their way into some of the most popular shows and concerts.



While Gretchen's time on EastEnders was short compared to her cousin's time in Daddy's Army, she still had a very fulfilling career. The actress has appeared in television series in particular; Monster's Caf (1973), The Dick Emery Show (1979-1981) and Steptoe and Son (1965) When it comes to famous cousins, you'll be hard pressed to find a more famous pair than these two, that's for sure!







