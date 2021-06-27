Connect with us

REVIEW: “Hitman’s Bodyguard” follow-up delivers predictable thrills | fashions

There’s nothing original about The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard other than its convoluted title, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The follow-up to The Hitmans Bodyguard, a surprisingly fun adventure that paired Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as more eccentric versions of almost every other character they’ve ever played, the sequel picks up on what worked in the original. , throws in a wildly out-of-character Salma Hayek and takes the intensity and ridicule to even higher levels. It’s by heart, predictable and unimaginative. But it’s also quite fun.

Reynolds returns as titular bodyguard Michael Bryce who is in the midst of a midlife crisis. Hes lost his AAA bodyguard license after rude Jacksons titular assassin Darius Kincaid killed his subpoenaed client. What good is a bodyguard who lets someone in his care die? While on a sabbatical, he is found by Hayeks Sonia Kincaid, the titular wife of the hitman, who needs help saving her kidnapped husband.

The ridiculous premise is perhaps the film’s most tame element. It continues to escalate into sheer nonsense as the execution time progresses. For some reason, Antonio Banderas, originally from Spain, plays a Greek villain whose only reason for wanting to destroy the European Union is due to the austerity measures imposed on the Greek economy. The Banderas character appears to have stolen his wardrobe from Elton Johns’ closet while spouting random facts from Greek mythology and history that he read on Wikipedia before walking to the ‘screen.

So as not to be overshadowed by her male co-stars, Hayek steals the show with a crazy performance that’s so over the top in chewing landscapes, it’s amazing that she doesn’t choke on filming. She’s loud, abrasive, and the right kind of crazy like a rude serial killer who just wants to have a baby with her murderous husband. They can’t for equally absurd reasons that the movie ends up being the dumbest, most hilarious explanation possible.

The current plot is nothing more than a reason to showcase Bryce’s relationship with the Kincaids against the backdrop of exotic European locations as a showcase. It’s pretty catch-all that’s been seen and done better in other movies over the past 50 years. But this is not a must-see movie for the sake of the plot. It’s a showcase if you can call it that of the charisma of its three protagonists, and all three do a pretty good job of providing passive entertainment for about 100 minutes on a hot summer afternoon.

The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard is a comedy first and an action movie second. There are a few moments of giggles dotted around, mostly thanks to escalating ridicule. The whole story of a character is triggered by gelato and involves death during a carnival. It’s played entirely straight, but it seems humorous because of its stupidity. Unfortunately, most of the humor comes from the stupidity of situations and circumstances, rather than carefully crafted jokes and punchlines.

Director Patrick Huges does an admirable job creating exciting action sets that can be brutal at times. The bodyguard is quite high and the film is never afraid to run away from violence, which is rare in action movies these days, especially comedies.

Reynolds, Jackson and Hayek exude a charisma worthy of the body-cop setup. While this isn’t a lethal weapon, or even Tango and Cash, there’s still enough magnetism between the three personalities to hold together a passably enjoyable movie. It’s not original, and there won’t be any surprises that audiences won’t see coming despite the film’s best efforts to hide its betrayals and twists and turns, but that’s not a bad thing. The world has spent the past 18 months facing one shocking turn after another. Maybe it’s good to go to the movies, check your brain at the door, and have a completely predictable, but enjoyable experience all the same.

The Hitmans Wifes bodyguard is now in theaters.

Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.

