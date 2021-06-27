Today in History – The Boston Globe

In 1787, the English historian Edward Gibbon completed his work on his six-volume work, The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.

In 1880, author-speaker Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without seeing or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.

In 1942, the FBI announced the arrest of eight Nazi saboteurs ashore in Florida and Long Island, NY (All were tried and sentenced to death; six were executed while two were spared for surrendering and having cooperated with US authorities.)

In 1944, during World War II, American forces liberated the French port of Cherbourg from the Germans.

In 1950, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling on member countries to help South Korea repel an invasion from the North.

In 1955, Illinois enacted the country’s first auto seat belt law. (The law did not require that cars be fitted with seat belts, but that they be seat belt ready.)

In 1957, Hurricane Audrey hit the coasts of Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm has been estimated at 390, although various state, federal and local sources have put the death toll at between 400 and 600.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon opened an official visit to the Soviet Union.

In 1985, the legendary Route 66, which originally stretched from Chicago to Santa Monica, California, made history when authorities removed certification from the route.

In 1988, at least 56 people were killed when a suburban train struck a stationary train at Gare de Lyon in Paris.

In 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black lawyer to sit on the country’s highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the controversial appointment of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)

In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, in a pair of 5-4 decisions, that the display of the Ten Commandments on government property was constitutionally permitted in some cases but not in others. BTK serial killer Dennis Rader pleaded guilty to ten fear-mongering murders in Wichita, Kansas, starting in the 1970s (Rader later received multiple life sentences.)

In 2006, a constitutional amendment to ban desecration of the American flag died in a Senate cliffhanger, missing the 67 needed votes to send it to states for ratification.

In 2011, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich was convicted by a federal jury in Chicago on a wide range of corruption charges, including the allegation that he attempted to sell or trade the seat of President Barack Obama in the United States Senate. (Blagojevich was later sentenced to 14 years in prison; his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in February 2020.) International judges have ordered the arrest of Libyan Muammar Gaddafi for the murder of civilians. Venus and Serena Williams were eliminated in the fourth round at Wimbledon, the first time in five years that neither of the sisters have reached the All England Club quarter-finals.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court released its strongest abortion right defense in a quarter of a century, repealing widely replicated Texas rules that drastically curtailed abortion clinics. The Supreme Court overturned the bribery conviction of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, sending the case back to a lower court. (Prosecutors ultimately decided not to try McDonnell again.)

In 2020, Florida set another daily record for the state for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases per day, with more than 9,500 new cases. Thousands of people gathered outside a police building in suburban Denver to demand justice for the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old black man who was strangled by police in August 2019; he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to hospital and was later declared brain dead. Princeton University has said it will remove former President Woodrow Wilson’s name from its school of public policy because of his segregationist views. French cosmetics giant LOreal has said it will remove words like bleaching from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism.